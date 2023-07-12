SOUTH BEND — A South Bend man was sentenced to 228 for a series of armed robberies across Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties.
Archie Taylor, 37, South Bend, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon Leichty after pleading guilty to 3 counts of robbery affecting commerce, 1 count of bank robbery, and 1 count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
Taylor was sentenced to 228 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $5,999 in restitution.
According to documents in the case, over the course of a week in September 2022, Taylor robbed 3 convenience stores and a bank in the Elkhart and Mishawaka areas. During all of the robberies, Taylor pointed a handgun at the convenience store clerks and bank employees. He robbed each location of either cash or merchandise.
CRASHES
• Elkhart County deputies responded to a rollover collision on the bypass Tuesday afternoon.
Claro Fraire, 58, Elkhart, was headed southbound on Ind. 19 at the intersection of the north on/off ramp to U.S. Highway 20 in a 1997 Ford F-150 at the same time as Marcus House, 42, of Warsaw. Police say Fraire disregarded the red traffic signal and continued traveling southbound on Ind. 19, colliding with the front passenger side of House’s 2013 Ford Edge.
The result was the Ford F150 rolling over, and the Ford Edge sustaining front-end damage. Fraire was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for a possible head injury.
• A crash north of Nappanee sent both drivers to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Elkhart County deputies report at 12:59 p.m. the crash at C.R. 46 and C.R. 13, wherein officers determined that Teddy Swihart, 77, Fort Wayne, had disregarded a stop sign.
According to officers, Swihart had been driving on C. R. 13 in a 2021 Jeep while Vicki Ingle, 64, Nappanee, was traveling in a 2016 Nissan on C.R. 46.
The crash resulted in both vehicles sustaining heavy damage. Swihart sustained a broken clavicle and other minor injuries and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. Ingle sustained moderate and minor injuries to her lower torso and legs and was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment. Swihart was cited for failure to yield the right of way. Ingle was cited for operating a motor vehicle without proof of financial responsibility.
LOST PASSPORT
Gabino Sustaita Gallegos reported to Goshen police at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday a lost Mexican passport at 1210 S. 15th St.
THEFT
• Rene Perea reported to Goshen police at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday that a nurse stole his earrings when he was receiving medical treatment at the Goshen Hospital approximately two weeks ago at 111 E. Jefferson St.
• Ryan Hershberger reported to Goshen police at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday the theft of a license plate belonging to his vehicle at 57571 C.R. 29.
FRAUD
Douglas Vail reported to Goshen police at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday that someone gained access to his personal information without his permission at 2903 Woodmere Ln.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Wendy Davis reported to Goshen police at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday being the victim of a road rage incident and intimidation in the 1400 block of S. 12th St.