Six individuals were issued trespass warnings after officers responded to 601 N. Fifth St. at 6:02 p.m. Saturday.
All six were released from the scene, but officers also located marijuana and parapernailia on the property.
ARRESTS
- A 12-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 3:36 p.m. Friday at WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway East. The juvenile was then released to a guardian on scene with a pending court date.
- Chase Lucas, 21, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 8:11 p.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the 100 block of Kousa Court. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Justin Yoder, 38, Nappanee and Catherine Clark, 31, Cassopolis, Michigan were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and posession of paraphernailia at 8:11 p.m. Friday after officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of E. Jefferson Street. Both were taken to the jail.
- Richard Luna, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 1:02 a.m. Saturday after officers observed a driver slumped over the wheel of a car at the intersection of E. Madison St. and S. Ninth St. He was taken to the jail.
- Rodrigo De La Luz Ramos, 31, Goshen, was arrested on charges of assisting a criminal and never obtaining a license at 2:35 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of C.R. 45 and C.R. 15. He left the scene and was located near the intersection of Wilden Ave. and Wakefield road before being taken to the jail.
- Elsa Caldera, 47, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of OWI-endangerment at 3:40 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at W. Pike St. and N. Chicago Ave. She was taken to the jail.
AUTO THEFT
Police responded to a reported auto theft at 7:38 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Oakwood Drive. A 2012 Dodge Charger had been reported stolen between 11 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. by an unknown individual.
BURGLARY/THEFT OF VEHICLES/TOOLS
Officers responded to the 200 block of S. Indiana Ave. in response to a reported burglary with signs of forced entry. There they were informed of tools and a company vehicle which had been stolen.