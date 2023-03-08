ARRESTS
- Lizeth Martinez, 33, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting after officers responded to 4024 Elkhart Road at 2:31 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- A 17-year-old male of Goshen was arrested and released on a charge of operating a vehicle while never having obtained a valid license.
- Jonathan Anglemyer, 34, homeless, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting/prior conviction after officers responded to Meijer at 4522 Elkhart Road at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a subject leaving the store with items concealed in a backpack. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Alyssa Pham, 31, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession or marijuana after officers conducted a traffic stop at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln and Indiana. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Brian Yoder, 21, homeless, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday after refusing to leave a location in the 100 block of South Third Street, after been given several warnings to do so. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRASH
Hector Diaz, 51, was involved in a single vehicle accident in the area of C.R. 17 north of Ind. 119 at appoximately 4:39 p.m. Saturday. Diaz failed field sobriety tests and submitted to a certified chemical breath test with a result of over 0.15 BrAC. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
BATTERY
At 12:59 p.m. Tuesday it was reported to Goshen High School Administrators that a 14-year-old student had battered a 15-year-old student March 2. Department of Child Services was contacted.