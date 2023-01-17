ACCIDENT
Goshen city officers responded to a call at 11:57 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Redbud Court involving a 90-year-old woman striking her residence with a vehicle sometime last week.
FRAUD
Goshen city police received a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 12:41 p.m. Monday of a fraud that occurred within Goshen city limits, at 2624 Ponderosa Court, Elkhart.
Giang Thu Nguyen reported to Goshen city police that Genesis Products Inc, 1853 Eisenhower Dr. S., was the victim of fraud at 4:03 p.m. Monday.
SHOPLIFTING
Goshen city police received a report from Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E., at 1:04 p.m. Monday of shoplifting that occurred last year.
Goshen city police received a report from Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E., at 1:05 p.m. Monday of shoplifting that occurred Jan. 14.
ARRESTS
Lynsey Marbaugh, 42, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of theft at Wal-Mart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 4:10 p.m. Monday. Goshen city police say reports indicate an employee had been stealing money from the store.