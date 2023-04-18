AWOL
Heather Diane Allen, 35, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 8:40 a.m. April 13 and is considered AWOL.
BURGLARY
- Marvin Shephard reported to Goshen city police at 7:31 a.m. April 17 that someone burglarized the Goshen Water Department, 308 N. Fifth St., Goshen.
- Joshua Trigg reported to Goshen city police that between 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday someone entered 52756 C.R. 11 and stole tools and personal items.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Mingucha Service Center, 402 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, reported to Goshen city police damage to vehicles that they are working on at 9:11 a.m. Monday.
- Tameka McClendon reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. April 12 and 8 a.m. April 13 someone keyed her vehicle while located at 22538 Pine Arbor Dr., Elkhart.
- Bradley Dassow reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m April 8 and noon April 10, someone shot the outdoor TV with a BB gun at 51041 C.R. 11, Elkhart.
THEFT
- Carlos Gomez Nafarrate reported to Goshen city police at 11:50 a.m. Monday the theft of his iPhone 12 Pro Max cell phone from 2646 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart. He was later able to track his phone to a location in Elkhart where he recovered it from an unknown person.
- Maurilio Loza reported to Goshen city police at 3:47 p.m. Monday a firearm being stolen from his vehicle somewhere in Goshen while the vehicle was unlocked.
- Connie Johnson reported to Goshen city police that between 10:40 a.m. April 12 someone stole her husband’s wallet from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at Goshen Hospital's Heart & Vascular Center. 200 High Park Ave., Goshen.