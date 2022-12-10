ARRESTS
Callie Richardson, 20, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after officers conducted a traffic stop at 3:40 p.m. Friday at N. Second St. and W. Wilkinson St. Richardson was release from the scene with a pending court date.
Mauro Mantonaz, 32, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident at 12:04 a.m. Saturday, following a reported hit-and-run incident. Mantonaz was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Joshua Riley, 31, Angola, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and OWI/BAC .15 or greater following a traffic stop for a moving violation made at 11:28 p.m. Friday, and was incarcerated.
Diego Luis, 34, Goshen, was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating while intoxicated after officers made a traffic stop at College Ave. and S. 15th St. in Goshen. He was taken to the ECJ.
CIVIL ISSUES
An officer responded to a civil issue on E. Plymouth Ave. at 11:39 a.m. Friday regarding the ownership of a dog.