Three Friday crashes were reported in Goshen, according to police reports, one resulting in an arrest.
- Unsafe speed was the primary factor, and alcohol as another, listed in a two-vehicle crash which took place at at 11:36 p.m. at the intersection of N. 3rd St. and W. Lincoln Ave. A 2007 Dodge Nitro driven by Michael Garman, 30, Goshen, collided with a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Rita Hitzeman, 60, Elkhart from behind, resulting in major damage to Garman's vehicle. Garman was tested and then incarcerated on a charge of operating while intoxicated, and a passenger in Hitzeman's vehicle reported head and neck pain and was taken to Goshen Hospital.
- At 10:14 a.m. a blue Honda Accord driven by Alexis Jurado, 30, Elkhart, struck a red Pontiac Vibe driven by Kathy Bailey, 58, Goshen at the intersection of N. Oakridge Ave. and N. 3rd St. This collision caused Jurado's vehicle to in turn crash into a third vehicle, a parked and unattended black Mazda. Bailey had two passengers in her vehicle, both children, one of whom reported bodily pain so Bailey said she would take both children to the hospital. The report stated failure to yield right of way by the Honda as the primary factor in the crash, but there was no specific information about citations listed.
- At 1:58 p.m. a 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Keith Tunis, 52, Goshen, was traveling west on E. Clinton St. when it collided with a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by David Bollinger, 57, Goshen at the intersection of N. 5th St. Both vehicles sustained damage in the crash, and Bollinger reported a small injury but declined medical treatment, the report stated. Failure to yield right of way by Tunis' vehicle was listed as the primary factor in the crash, due to a report from a witness, but no information about citations was listed.
DUMPSTER FIRE
The Goshen Fire Department responded to a reported dumpster fire in the 600 block of Pringle Drive at 3:17 p.m. Friday. The fire was put out safely and no injuries were reported.
ROBBERY WITH BODILY INJURY
Officers were dispatched at 11:19 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Denver Ave. to a reported battery, where a 28-year-old female reported being battered by a known party, who also took items from the victim without permission. The victim was taken to Goshen Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
ARRESTS
- Delcris Gedler Rodriguez, 43, Goshen, was cited on a charge of shoplifting at 6:47 p.m. Friday at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was released with a pending court date.
- Jarbin A. Andino Rizo, 24, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:51 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Elkhart Road. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Freddy Camilo, 46, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction at 4:12 a.m. Saturday at 602 Lincolnway Drive. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Miguel Garcia Santiago, 34, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated/prior and operating a motor vehicle without ever having received a license at 4:58 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a vehicle collision at 1827 Lincolnway East. He was taken to the ECJ.
THEFT OF WALLET FROM VEHICLE
Yanett Garcia, 28, reported a theft from her motor vehicle.
DOG BITE
Officers responded at 7:24 a.m. Friday to the 1300 block of Prairie Ave for a report by Buffy Eppert, 41, that her dog had been attacked by another dog in her yard.
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Nichole Baker, 24, Goshen, reported a domestic incident to which police responded in the 100 block of Winchester Trail. On scene, officers found two occupants of the residence to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.