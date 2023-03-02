Police responded to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Goshen.
Elvis Gomez Corona, 16, Elkhart, was driving a 2014 Dodge Journey north on Third Street at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue when it collided with a 2015 Toyota Sienna driven by Jennifer Lanzen, Goshen, according to a police report. Disregard of a signal/regulation sign on the part of Corona's vehicle was listed as the primary factor in the crash.
Airbags in both vehicles were deployed, and Lanzen reported shoulder and upper arm pain resulting from the crash.
THEFT
Monteith Tire, 1021 N. Greene Road, reported to Goshen city police that a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at the store at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Henry Rodriguez reported to Goshen city police at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday that someone took an item from his truck while it was parked at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E.
Billy Aistrop reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon and 5 p.m. Jan. 10 someone stole packages from 22816 Banbury Cross
La Deja Lee reported to Elkhart County deputies the theft of a vehicle at someone known at 58720 Vista Blvd. between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday.
CHILD MOLESTATION
Goshen Police received a report from DCS of child molestation at 1:33 p.m. March 1 for review and follow up.
ARRESTS
Yekaterina Yosifovna Curry, 35, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle driving with a lifetime suspension, false identifying, resisting law enforcement, and identity deception, after a traffic stop at C.R. 13 and C.R. 45 at 4:18 p.m. A video of her at the time of the stop, with further investigation, confirmed she had lied about her identity, and she was again located later at her residence at 58564 Ox Bow Ct., Elkhart and taken into custody.