Goshen police responded to at least two crashes the afternoon of Christmas Eve, with icy road and winter weather conditions a factor in each one.
At noon, officers responded to a two vehicle collision on Elkhart Road, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. A 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Kathleen McCaskill, 43, Elkhart, was heading northbound when it slide into a 2022 Hyundai SUV driven by Richard Glossett, 61, Syracuse.
A passenger in Glossett's vehicle reported chest pain and was treated at the scene and released by medics.
Later, at 3:44 p.m., officers responded to a crash at E. Madison and the intersection of S. Eighth St., a separate ECSO report stated. A westbound 2014 Chrysler driven by Tonya Abshire, 52, Goshen, collided with a northbound 2020 GMC Sierra driven by Chad Eiler, 42, Goshen. Abshire reported to officers that she saw the red light at the intersection and was trying to make a call on her phone with the car's Bluetooth system, but was unable to stop in time possibly due to the slick road conditions.
Abshire reported pain to both her wrists but declined medical treatment at the scene. Her vehicle's airbags had deployed and the vehicle sustained heavy front end damage.
ARRESTS
Madrigal Guerro, 22, Bristol, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after officers responded at 3:31 p.m. Friday to 4024 Elkhart Road for a reported verbal altercation between a male and a female. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Philip Hartsough, 43, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, as well as an Elkhart County warrant, after officers located him at 9:41 a.m. Friday near the intersection of S. Main St. and Lincoln Ave. in Goshen. He was taken to the ECJ.
Larry Nantkes, 73, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting regarding an incident that occurred in the 2300 block of Lincolnway East at 4:07 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the ECJ.
Austin Miller, 35, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of providing false information after officers made a traffic stop at 11:44 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of W. Wilden Ave. and Greene Road. He was released with a pending court date.
Esmeralda Moreno Avila, 25, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after officers responded to the 600 block of E. Jefferson St. Avila was taken to the ECJ.
FIRE RESPONSE
Firefighters responded Saturday morning to Prime Time in Wakarusa, according to the Elkhart County Dispatch Center. Firefighters were on the scene for 23 minutes, with no injuries and no reports on damage.