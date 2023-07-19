Two reports of leaving the scene of an accident were reported to Goshen Police Tuesday.
At 7:12 p.m. Timmy Mishler, Goshen, reported that an unknown blue pickup truck struck his backyard chain fence in the 400 block of Wilkinson St. and left without exchanging information.
At 8:11 p.m. John Antalavits, 20, Goshen, reported that his vehicle was struck in the 900 block of W. Pike Street, where again the other driver left the scene prior to police arrival.
ARRESTS
- Nova Mullis, 19, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Ferndale Road and County Home Road. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Gregory Riegsecker, 52, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of criminal tresspass at WalMart at 4024 Elkhart Road at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday. He was released on scene with a pending court date.
- Molly Sechrist, 32, Goshen, was arrested on charges of intimidation, battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and possession of metahmphetamine/paraphernailia at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday after officers responded to a verbal domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Citizens Ave. She was taken to the jail.
- Paul Conrad, 56, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday after officers repsonded to a business in downtown Goshen. He was taken to the jail.