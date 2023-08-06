Police in Elkhart County responded to two injury crashes Friday, with one involving a police pursuit.
Floyd Morrison, 40, Elkhart, was being pursued by Goshen Police while driving a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle at 8:35 p.m. north on C.R. 21 from C.R. 19 when he traveled off the road, striking a cable box and continued through two yards. After the motorcycle stopped, Morrison was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for facial lacerations, then arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. He was released with a pending court date, and the incident remains under investigation.
Ronald Holderbaum, 54, Wakarusa, was driving north in a 2014 Ford F250 on C.R. 7 north of Hallie Dr. attempting to turn into a driveway at 54077 C.R. 7. when it was struck by a southbound 2008 BMW driven by Axel Zepeda, 22, Conroe, Texas. Zepeda's vehicle was in turn struck from behind by a 2002 BMW driven by Jose Cabrera, 36, Elkhart. Cabrera's vehicle continued south and collided with a tree and AEP utility pole, while Holderbaum's vehicle struck a mailbox and a fence. Holderbaum and Zepeda were taken to Elkhart General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and failure to yield on the part of Holderbaum's vehicle was listed as a factor in the crash. In addition, Zepeda was cited for not having a valid driver's license, expired plates and no financial responsibility, while Cabrera was also cited for no financial responsibility as well as driving while suspended and prior-false and factitious registration plates. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash, and all three drivers were wearing seatbelts.
ARRESTS
- David Livrone, 68, Mishawaka, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 5:58 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a report of a reckless vehicle, which they located in the 15000 block of C.R. 40 during a traffic stop. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Matthew Donnelly, 36, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road at 8:27 p.m. Friday after an employee reported a theft by a known subject. Donnelly was taken to the jail.
- Sara Gonzalez, 54, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 10:17 p.m. Friday after officers responded to the 4000 block of Elkhart Road. She was released on scene with a pending court date.
- Ricky Goodman, 49, was arrested on charges of theft, vandalism, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and intimidation on a law enforcement officer and detained at 10:45 p.m. Friday after officers responded to Constant Spring at 210 S. Main St.
- Oscar Mendoza Pedraza, 32, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of OWI/endangerment and never obtaining a license/prior at 2:28 a.m. Saturday, after officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic infraction near the intersection of Third St. and Lincoln Ave. He was taken to the jail.
- Samantha Barraza, 26, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of OWI/endangerment at 2:43 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Pike St. and Indiana Ave. After a certified test she was taken to Goshen Hospital and then to the jail.
- Austyn Barkmann, 27, Niles, Michigan was arrested on charges of OWI and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon at 3:12 a.m. Saturday after officers located a male slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in the 1800 block of Elkhart Road. He was taken to the jail.
- Jose Parra Chirno, 30, and Abraham Bravo Munez, 19, both of South Bend, were each arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 6:58 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road. Both were taken to the jail.
- Efrain Rivera, 23, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of OWI and intimidation on a LEO at 12:56 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of N. Main St. and Oakridge Ave.
- Leslie Passwater, 59, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 2:03 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of College Ave. and Greencroft Blvd. for mutiple moving violations. She was taken to the jail.
THEFT/FRAUD
- Officers were dispatched at 10:42 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of S. Third St. in reference to a car being broken into and items stolen.
- Officers responded to the 1100 block of Michigan Ave. regarding a theft call at 8:06 a.m. Saturday. Ariana Rodman, 19, Goshen, reported money had taken out of her purse which was in her unlocked vehicle. There are no suspects at last report.
- Barbara Johnson, 79, reported at 11:04 a.m. Saturday that four jewelry boxes were stolen from her residence on Spring Brooke Dr. by an unknown suspect.
- Charles Steele, 26, reported at 2:17 p.m. Saturday that an unknown suspect made fraudulent purchases from his bank account.
- Donna Turner, an employee of Royal Excursion, reported at 5:10 p.m. Saturday that an unknown subject had stolen a money bag from the bus while exiting at a bus stop in the 600 block of S. Main St.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Leonard Gallegos Leos, 44, Goshen, reported at 8:25 a.m. Saturday damage to a vehicle on his property on W. Wilden Ave.
- Officers responded to Ashton Pines in the 400 block of Conifer Lane at 9:48 a.m., where Pamela Yoder, 72, reported that her car had been damaged overnight.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
Tina Bolin, 66, Goshen, reproted an attempted theft of her vehicle at 2:34 p.m. Saturday an attempted theft of her vehicle from the Ashton Pines complex by an unknown individual.