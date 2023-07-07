A distracted driving crash resulted in the hospitalization of several people in Goshen Thursday evening.
Goshen police report that the crash occurred at East Plymouth Avenue and South 15th Street between a silver BMW X5 and a black Chevrolet Trax.
Amy Helmuth, 43, Goshen, said she was traveling north on South 15th Street approaching the intersection and looked down at her cell phone’s GPS, missing the stop sign and striking the black Chevrolet Trax driven by Jessica Nagle, 41, Goshen, on the driver’s side and causing it to roll.
Helmuth admitted to being distracted by the GPS.
Both vehicles rolled onto private property at 120 E. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, damaging the landscaping.
Nagle and two child passengers in her vehicle were transported by Goshen Medics to Elkhart General Hospital for immediate treatment.
ARRESTS
Jarbin Andino Rizo, 25, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, never receiving a driver's license, and resisting law enforcement at 3:11 a.m. Thursday at Main Street and Middlebury Street. Rizo allegedly led police on a short vehicle pursuit and then a foot pursuit before crashing in the area. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
BURGLARY
Eugene Knepp reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday someone broke into 10700 C.R. 4, Middlebury, and stole roughly $1,000 worth of tools.
THEFT
• Jerry Coulson reported to Goshen police at 10:42 a.m. Thursday reported that someone entered his vehicle and stole property at 600 S. Sixth St. Coulson told police he caught the accused 21-year-old but did not want to pursue charges.
• Goshen police were called to 415 Middlebury St., at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in reference to the theft of miscellaneous tools.
• Adrianna Wilson reported to Goshen police at 1:40 p.m. Thursday that her iPad was stolen at 4352 Conifer Lane, Elkhart.
• Chad Rohrer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday his 2023 Corsa pontoon was taken from the dock outside his house at 23146 Greenleaf Blvd., Elkhart.
• Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies a theft around 4 p.m. June 28.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Goshen police were called to Target, 3938 Midway Road, at 9:04 p.m. Thursday in reference to suspicious men who left prior to police arrival.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Lelon Dewitt reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:22 a.m. that someone damaged and defaced a house and 2005 Buick Rendezvous at 50624 Donna St., Elkhart
• Hope Taylor reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:30 and 5 a.m. Wednesday someone threw a rock through her vehicle's front window at 19106 U.S. 20, Bristol, and started a fire on her deck.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
German Barrera reported to Elkhart County deputies that between evening Tuesday and noon Wednesday someone shot his front window at 53105 Brookfield Dr., Elkhart.