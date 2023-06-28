ARRESTS
• Matthew Oliver, 29, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 6:32 a.m. Monday. Kristina Gannon had reported the hit-and-run to Thompsons Towing, 1407 Chicago Ave., and police were later able to locate Oliver. He was arrested and released pending a court date.
• A 17-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a driver's license at 4:18 p.m. Monday after a traffic stop near the 200 block of South Main Street. The teen was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center where he was processed and released into the custody of his parents.
• Carlos Flores, 35, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a narcotic drug at 8:20 p.m. Monday after a short foot pursuit near Elkhart Road and Bashor Road. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
FALSE REPORTING
Someone called Elkhart County deputies at 11:06 p.m. Monday that Craig Wisneski had shot his wife and a man she was romantically involved with at 134 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, and was going to shoot himself as well. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that the incident had been falsely reported by an unknown individual.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Dawn Streicher-Mills reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 11:30 p.m. Friday her vehicle was struck by another vehicle at C. R. 4 and C.R. 7 and the other vehicle failed to remain on scene.
• Elkhart County deputies received a report that between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday someone struck a parked vehicle at Overtime Sports Bar & Grill, 30107 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, and failed to remain on the scene.
BURGLARY
• Justin Paulus reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:15 a.m. Monday that someone entered his unlocked garage at 56722 Mark Manor Dr., Elkhart, and stole a key fob belonging to a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe.
• Jack Swanepoel reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 19 and June 26, someone broke into multiple storage units at 23588 U.S. Highway 33.
THEFT
Rolland Conwell reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:30 a.m. Monday that he was scammed out of $10,000, after two men he didn’t know told him that they would do work on his roof at 51471 C.R. 7, Elkhart.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Marie Thaxton reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday a bullet broke the front window of her home at 50504 C.R. 5, Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Elkhart County deputies received a report around 3:15 p.m. Sunday that someone caused damage to a mailbox at 14139 C. R. 38, Goshen.
FRAUD
• Jennifer Gomez reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 p.m. June 6 and noon June 26, someone committed fraud at 23725 Ridgemont Lane, Elkhart.
• Norma Wagner reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 1 and June 27, she was scammed out of $42,000 at 22147 Senica Dr., Goshen.