ARRESTS
- Matthew Orlando, 41, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior, violation of driving conditions, and neglect of a dependent at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday at Indiana Avenue south of Linway Drive during a traffic stop. Orlando was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
- Travis Smith, 32, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday after he was stopped for traffic violations at Peddlers Road and U.S. 33, Goshen. Smith was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
- Jose Ruiz, 30, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop near C.R. 26 and Ind. 19. Ruiz was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
Brandon Craig Miller, 39, New Paris, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 1 a.m. June 3, and is considered AWOL.
IDENTITY THEFT
During the course of a traffic stop in the 2000 block of West Wilden Avenue, Goshen, a counterfeit Indiana ID card was located by Goshen police along with another person's Social Security card that did not belong to the driver were located at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday. A victim was located in North Carolina. A report was taken, and an investigation started.
LOST WALLET
Terry Bloss reported to Goshen police at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday losing his wallet while at the Speedway Gas Station at 1906 Lincolnway E., Goshen.
OFFICERS REPORT
Kierstyn Armstrong reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 10 p.m. Friday that a juvenile girl was accidentally injured at Holiday Roller Rink, 28736 C.R. 20.
THEFT
- William Strong reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 12 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday stole his trash can from 58038 Morgan St., Elkhart.
- Wal-Mart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. someone stole items.
FRAUD
- Leonard Cooper reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1-2 p.m. May 23 committed fraud at 22808 Firwood Lane, Elkhart.
- Scott Haszler reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 12 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. someone committed fraud at 60301 Graybill Ave., Goshen.