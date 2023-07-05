ARRESTS
• Julio Gomez-Diaz, 29, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating while intoxicated and being a habitual traffic violator at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday after someone called in an intoxicated driver near North Main Street and Hackett Road. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Frederick Rose, 52, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of false informing at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday at a traffic stop near Lincolnway East and Caragana Court. Rose was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Charles Lambright, 67, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday after officers received a call regarding a man who appeared to have fallen near 109 N. Chicago Ave. Lambright was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Diego Ontiveros Reyes, 28, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 344 Roxbury Park after officers were called in by three different people as a possible intoxicated driver at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday. Ontiveros Reyes failed standardized field sobriety tests and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Uriel Ramirez Martinez, 25, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating while intoxicated, endangerment, and never obtaining a license at 12:02 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop near North Main Street and Middlebury Street. Ramirez Martinez submitted to a certified chemical test and was taken to Goshen Hospital with pending test results and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Kaylie Ross, 34, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated and endangerment at 2:02 a.m. Monday after being stopped near the intersection of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue for a traffic infraction. Ross submitted to a certified chemical test result of .134g/210L and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Tyler Jacob Ford, 21, Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle at Driftwood Drive and C. R. 3, Elkhart, after officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on him for moving violations at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday. Ford allegedly led officers on a pursuit culminating in crashing the vehicle he was driving into a parked, unoccupied vehicle at First Street and Race Street in Mishawaka. Ford then fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later, incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
BURGLARY
• Nolan Martin reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5 p.m. Monday that someone entered his storage unit at Storage Rentals of America, 50292 C.R. 9, Elkhart, and took possession of a white 2005 Infiniti G35 while it was in the storage unit.
• Jeffrey Martin reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. Monday at 8 a.m. Tuesday someone forcibly entered and stole multiple collectibles estimated at $2,300 value from his rental storage unit at Storage Rentals of America, 52292 C.R. 9. Another unit was also reportedly broken into in the same way.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Tamm Hunley reported to Goshen police at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that someone crashed into her vehicle at 209 Chicago Ave., and did not leave their information.
• James Bonner reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:48 p.m. Monday that someone driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck collided with the front passenger side of his 2016 Peterbilt Semi and trailer near Ash Road and C.R. 12, causing damage, and left the scene without exchanging information.
• Steven Taylor reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone struck his vehicle while it was in the parking lot at 16806 C.R. 46, New Paris at 11:24 p.m. Monday.
THEFT
• Patrick Doherty reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:07 a.m. Monday that someone stole his 2018 Ford Edge from the driveway at 28962 Westwynd Dr. it was presumed that the Edge was left unlocked, with key fob inside. It was later discovered that the Edge was involved in a property crash at 512 S. Merrifield Ave., Mishawaka. The Edge was impounded by the Mishawaka Police Department.
• A 37-year-old man swallowed an ink pen from Elkhart General Hospital staff without permission when being discharged from the hospital at 600 East Blvd.
• Denver Hedrick reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4-6 p.m. June 28 someone he knew stole several items from his property at 301 Broadmore Estates, Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Wal-Mart, 4024 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday that someone vandalized the store property. Jada Nicole Lax, 24, South Bend, was cited pending a court date.
• Charles McClain reported to Elkhart County deputies at midnight and 6 a.m. that someone struck him with a hammer and struck his 1999 Dodge Durango after a verbal altercation at 30100 Chevy Chase Dr., Elkhart.
FRAUD
Elkhart County deputies received a report that someone stole a credit card from Lindy Holdeman on Monday at 22971 C.R. 28, Elkhart, and used it to make purchases at various merchants.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Goshen police responded to a call at Dollar General, 1075 N. Main St., in reference to suspicious activity at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday.