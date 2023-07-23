ARRESTS
- Victoria Palao, 36, Goshen, was arrested on charges of driving while suspended (prior) and possession of marijuana at 9:34 a.m. Saturday after officers intiated a traffic stop and vehicle search in the 400 block of South Main St. She was release at the scene with a pending court date.
- DeAsia Whiting, 32, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 6:03 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a reported shoplifting at Meijer at 4522 Elkhart Road. She was released with a pending court date.
- Audberto Perez Sanchez, 33, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and never optaining/prior at 1:34 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Johnston St. due to a traffic infraction. A certified chemical test was given and Sanchez was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jaun Moreno, 30, and Bryan Medina, 25, were both arrested on a charge of battery at 1:52 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a reported group fight at 114 W. Jefferson St. Juan Macias, 19, Goshen, was arrested on charges of refusal to identify, false government ID and illegal consumption of an alcholic beverage at the same incident. All three men were taken to the jail.
- Roberto Hernandez, 24, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement at 12:19 a.m. Saturday after officers noticed a gathering near the railroad tracks at Main and Wilkinson Streets. Jackson Green, 18, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana/paraphernailia at the same incident. Both men were taken to the jail.
- Luis Reyes, 28, South Bend, was arrested on a charge of OWI/endangerment at 2:11 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at N. Chicago Ave. and N. Harrison St. He was taken to Goshen hopsital, with pending test results, then to the jail.
- Gustavo Gallegos, 25, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernailia at 3:27 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3500 block of S. Main St. He was taken to the jail.