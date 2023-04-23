Goshen Police Department officers responded to a parking lot brawl at 1:52 a.m. Saturday, involving multiple subjects.
The incident took place in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road. Officers arrived and the accused subjects had left the scene. One of the subjects was located on a traffic stop on Bashor Road. The subject had a complaint of pain, was evaluated by medics, and refused any further medical treatment.
One of the security staff at a nearby establishment suffered a small laceration to his elbow, but refused medical treatment and refused to press charges.
INJURY CRASH
At 4:13 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to the 900 block of N. Indiana Ave. due to a report of a vehicle going off the roadway into the river. A 35-year-old female was found to be the driver of the vehicle and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for serious injuires. A blood draw test was complete, with results pending.
HIT-AND-RUN
Dorothy Hager reported to Goshen city police a hit-and-run crash at Speedway, 1906 Lincolnway E., at 3 p.m. Friday.
GANG GRAFFITI
Officers observed gang graffiti on the US 33 overpass, near the 600 block of Washington St., at 12:28 a.m. Sunday.
ARRESTS
- A fifteen-year-old student was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 12:20 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a workplace on Blazer Boulevard. The student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, booked then released to a parent.
- Ali Ghaleb, 23, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of false informing and for having a warrant out for his arrest at 12:55 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of College Ave. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- C
harles Charkey, 26, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement/causing injury at 7:45 a.m. Saturday after fleeing from officer on foot in the area of the 1000 block of Beaver Lane, having been found to have an outstanding warrant on him from St. Joseph County. He was taken to the
- jail.
- Marcos Solis-Jimenez, 43, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 12:34 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near Peddlers Village Road and Elkhart Road due to a report of an intoxicated driver. He was taken to the jail.
- Edward Anders Garcia Bermudez, 43, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of theft at 5:12 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway. He was released on the scene with a pending court date.
- Two juveniles were stopped by a WalMart asset protection employee at 5:11 p.m. Saturday regarding a reported incident of shoplifting at 4024 Ekhart Road. The juveniles were cited and released on scene to their parents.
- Wyatt Homes, 38, homeless, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 7:52 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to WalMart at 4024 Elkhart Road. He was arrested near the 200 block of Rieth Blvd. and taken to the jail.
- Victor Matinez Carbajal, 30, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 11:50 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near Third and Washington Streets. He was taken to the jail.
- Daniel Chrzan, 28, South Bend, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernailia at 2:29 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Riverside Blvd. He was release with a pending Goshen City court date.
- William Edick, 43, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernailia at 2:55 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Greene Road.
- Victor Lopez Aguilar, 31, Ligonier, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated-prior at 2:53 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation at Lincolnway East and Madison Street. He was taken to the jail.