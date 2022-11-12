Goshen Police Department officers responded to a reported canine animal bite of a 13-year-old Friday evening.
The incident took place at 6:19 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Seventh St. The 13-year-old had puncture wounds to her leg and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment. The canine was unable to be located.
ARRESTS
- Kevin Anderson, 39, Leesburg, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, after officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at 8;24 a.m. Friday at the Speedway gas station parking lot at 1906 Lincolnway East. He was taken the Elkhart County Jail.
- Kari Brown, 37, Elkhart, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Friday on a charge of shoplifting after officers responded to 4522 Elkhart Road. She was taken to the ECJ.
- James Smith III, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 10:46 p.m. Friday at the intersection of C.R. 17 and Rieth Boulevard. A victim of the accident reported that they had followed the accused vehicle, which led to police stopping Smith in front of his arrest. He was cited and released at the scene.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Ofifcers responded to the 200 block of Brookside Manor at 10:59 p.m. Friday after several individuals reported hearing gunfire.
THEFT OF CATALYTIC CONVERTER
Doug Cline, Goshen, reported the theft of a catalytic converter at 1:33 p.m. Friday. The theft had taken place sometime in the early morning hours of Thursday in the 1500 block of Virginia Street.