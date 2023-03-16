ROBBERY
Eduardo Garcia reported to Goshen city police at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that he was battered and robbed by someone he knew and someone he didn’t know at 676 W. Hawthorne St.
STOLEN VEHICLE
A silver Infiniti was stopped on Lexington Avenue west of Ind. 19. An investigation found the vehicle had been listed as stolen but sold through from a towing company as a mechanics lien.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Karrie Miller reported to Goshen city police at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday that one of her apartment windows had been shot by a suspected BB gun, 2932 Elkhart Road.
ANIMALS FOUND
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 9 p.m. Wednesday, located two horses in the roadway on C.R. 15 north of C.R. 4. The horse’s owner was not located.
SHOPLIFTING
Walmart Loss Prevention employee Alyssa Krezel reported to Goshen city police at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that someone left the store with clothing that was not paid for at 2304 Lincolnway East.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a road rage incident involving a gun being displayed was reported on U.S. 20 near Ind. 15.
THEFT
- Masterbrand Cabinet owner Goshen Nicholas Reisch reported to Goshen city police at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday a trailer was stolen at 1002 Eisenhower Dr. North.
- Aspen Meadows Apartment Homes property owner Cindi Noel reported to Goshen city police at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday reported checks and money orders stolen from the property, 1227 Briarwood Blvd.
- Karina Morelos reported to Goshen city police at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday the theft of her purse at 202 Johnston St. The purse was recovered, but the accused was unable to be located.
- Wendy Sonora Hernandez reported to Goshen city police at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday the theft of her purse from her vehicle in the 2424 Davis Dr. The purse was later found and the accused was unable to be located.
- Samuel Brown reported to Goshen city police that between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that someone entered his light blue 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan and stole a couple of electronics while it was parked at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave.
- Brian Day and Morgan Gibson-Day reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 a.m. Jan. 15 and 3:25 p.m. Sunday, someone stole items from an All Secure Storage unit, 54401 Independence St.
FRAUD
- Jackson Serna Alejandro reported Goshen city police at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday reported buying an iPhone that he later discovered was a counterfeit at Benteler Automotive, 910 Eisenhower Dr. South.
- Anthony Greenwalt reported to Goshen city police at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday that money was stolen from Culvers, 2019 Lincolnway East.
- Ruben Araiza reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:36 a.m. March 12 and 6 p.m. Monday that someone committed fraud at 29088 C.R. 4.
- Pedro Ramos reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 p.m. Feb. 6 and 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7, someone committed fraud at 64541 Orchard Dr.
- Rebecca Williams reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday at 58359 Summer Wind Ct.