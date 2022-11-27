Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Winds back northwest and diminish to 5 to 15 knots early Monday morning. Waves gradually building to 5 to 8 feet by tonight, subsiding to 4 feet or less by late Monday morning. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&