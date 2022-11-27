ARRESTS
- Charlotte Lewis, 29, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated-prior after she was found to be operating a motor vehicle which became disabled on the railroad tracks at 6:03 a.m. Saturday at E. Lincoln Ave. and S. Eighth St. She refused to submit to a certified chemical test and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jason Davis, 39, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine/legend drug, controlled substance, paraphernalia and driving while license suspended-prior. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of 119 W. Clinton St. for false and fictitious plates on a motor vehicle and Davis was taken to the ECJ.
- Manuel Sanchez, 28, Goshen, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Saturday for an outstanding warrant through Kosciusko County after officers responded to a report of trespassing at 2304 Lincolnway. He was taken to the ECJ pending extradition.
- Ruth Pannell, 49, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 8:59 p.m. Saturday at Bashor Road and Elkhart Road. Officers initiated a traffic stop for an invalid license plate and and improperly displayed registration sticker. She was released on the scene with a pending court date.
- Amy Gayle, 44, Goshen, was arrested on charges of theft of a motor vehicle at 3:19 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 1610 S. Eighth St. made by Jered Liechty, 51. Gayle was arrested for multiple Elkhart County warrants and taken to the ECJ.
- Jessica Wilson, 29, Cromwell, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 8:55 p.m. Friday at S. Main St. and River Vista Drive. She was release with a pending court date.
- Manuel Acosta, 23, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana after a traffic stop made at 4:06 a.m. Saturday at Elkhart Road and Midway Road. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Emanuel Sanchez Reyes, 23, Ligonier, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at Lincolnway East and C.R. 138 at 3:23 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop. He was taken to the ECJ.
REPORT OF ANIMAL BITE
Jason Miller, 34, Goshen reported injuries after being bitten by an unleashed dog in the area of Crescent and Bridge St. at 4:17 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the emergency room at Goshen Hospital, where Miller reported lacerations to his left hand and to the right side of his face.
INJURED ANIMAL
Officers responded to a report of an injured animal on the new U.S. Highway 33 overpass just east of N. Fifth Street at 9:02 a.m. Saturday.
IMPERSONATING A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
Tracey Klopfenstein, 54, Goshen, reported a scam to her business at 5:53 p.m. Saturday at 502 W. Lincoln Ave by someone impersonating at law enforcement officer.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE ACCDIENT
Noah Acevedo, 20, reported at hit and run accident to his parked and unattended vehicle at 10:29 a.m. Friday at 2720 Pine Manor Ave.
In a separate incident, Laverne Schirch, 85, reported her Toyota Corolla was struck while parked at 2304 Lincolnway East at 11:12 a.m. Friday. The driver involved left the area without leaving any information or contacting police.
VANDALISM
Daniel Keranen, 47, Osceola, reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday his truck being egged by an unknown subject at 111 Winchester Trail.