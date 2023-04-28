GOSHEN — A New Paris man sustained a head laceration in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.
Brandon Whaley, 36, was driving a 1988 Chevrolet S10 east on C.R. 46, just east of C.R. 17, at 9 a.m. when his vehicle exited a slight curve and lost control on a wet surface. It then struck a utility pole on the north side of the roadway, causing it to overturn and come to rest in a field, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report.
Whaley was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment and his vehicle was towed from the scene, having sustained damage. Drug and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, and he was wearing his seatbelt at the time, the report added.
ARREST
Dustin Levitz, 29, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday after deputies were called to U.S. 20 and C.R. 35 in reference to a reckless driver.
BURGLARY
Andrea Romig reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:30 p.m. and midnight April 24, someone entered her home at 30303 C.R. and stole $50.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Alice Campbell reported to Goshen city police at 8:26 a.m. Thursday vandalism to her garage door at 1203 S. 12th St.
Sarah Hathaway reported to Goshen city police at her vehicle was vandalized at 619 Emerson St., between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.
SHOPLIFTING
Goshen police received several reports of shoplifting this week at both Walmarts within city limits.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Goshen police receive a call at Target, 3938 Midway Road, in reference to an attempted abduction of a woman, who was uncooperative during the investigation, at 6:43 p.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Connor Morris reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:58 p.m. Thursday that a silver passenger car ran into his car at 3626 Elkhart Road.
THEFT
Keith Fishburn reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 11:53 p.m. April 12 the theft of a $55,000 travel trailer from Intech Trailer, 29286 C.R. 52.