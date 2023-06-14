GOSHEN — A homeless man now sitting in Elkhart County Jail is awaiting extradition to Newport, New Hampshire to face charges related to child abuse sexual images.
Goshen Police Department said they were contacted by the Newport Police Department regarding a full extradition warrant they obtained on a subject who was believed to be in the city of Goshen.
Officers located and arrested Joseph Brushnefski, 37, without incident.
ARRESTS
Ginger Setser, 52, Somerset, Kentucky, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia after Goshen police were called out to 812 Emerson St. for a burglary in progress at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday. Setser was treated at Goshen Hospital and incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
Goshen police took a report for a city vehicle damaged at an unknown location by an unknown vehicle at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Parul Soni reported to Goshen police at 2:47 p.m. that someone stuck her vehicle while it was unattended in the parking lot at 1025 S. 10th St., and left the scene without leaving or exchanging driver's or insurance information.
BURGLARY
Jim Buller reported to Goshen police that between 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday a burglary occurred at 2904 S. Main St.
Rickey Bancroft reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday that between 8:30 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday someone took over $33,000 dollars worth of items, including tools, John Deere and Cub Cadet lawnmowers after a recent house fire from 29066 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Sharon Kirkpatrick reported to Goshen police at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday that two teenage boys she knew had damaged her son's bike at 2633 Ponderosa Court.
LOST ITEM
Cindy Sokol reported to Goshen police at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday that within the last few months, a bus chassis had gone missing from Starcraft Bus, 2367 Century Drive.
FRAUD
Dinorah Perez of Edinburg, Texas, reported to Goshen police that an unknown person was utilizing her husband’s identity for employment in the city of Goshen at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday.
Nichole Clark reported to Goshen police at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday fraudulent activity from her EBT card at 209 Denver Ave.