ARRESTS
- A subject was arrested on charges of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana after officers made a traffic stop at 8:47 a.m. Thursday at Lincolnway East and Fairfield Ave. Suspected Ecstasy tablets and marijuana were located during the stop. The subject was released at the scene pending lab results.
- Bradley Cline, 45, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia and for a felony warrant at 1:04 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of W. Oakridge Ave. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail for the warrant and the additional charges are currently being filed.
STRANGULATION/DOMESTIC BATTERY IN THE PRECENSE OF A MINOR/NEGLECT OF A DEPENDENT
Officers responded to an address in the 1800 block of Tiffany Court to the report of a domestic fight. A 29-year-old female of Goshen reported being battered by a known subject who fled the scene prior to officer arrival. The female was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained, and charges were sent to the prosecutor's office.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
Police were called to the 700 block of Emerson St. at 2:39 a.m. Friday in reference to a burglary in progress call. Michelle Sokol, 31, Goshen, reported seeing a male subject run across her yard. During the course of investigation one vehicle was later found with one door opened and unattended.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
A vehicle belonging to Kelly Crowder, 40, Goshen, was found to have been rummaged through at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Crowder stated that she had checked the vehicle and found nothing to be missing.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Officers observed vandalism to a stop sign located at 3938 Midway Road at 12:24 a.m. Friday.