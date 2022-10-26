THEFT
Shonda Obrien reported to Goshen city police at 7:55 a.m. Monday that items were stolen from her vehicle parked at her residence at 414 S. 8th St.
Erick Mendez reported to Goshen city police at 2:36 p.m. that two people took money he dropped and would not give it back at Wal-Mart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
Isaac Williams reported to Goshen city police at 4:50 p.m. Monday that someone stole multiple articles of clothing from his vehicle at 1407 Chicago Ave.
Angel Blood reported an attempted theft of her vehicle in the 100 block of S. 27th St.
U-Haul, 2727 Industrial Pkwy., reported to Elkhart city police a theft between Feb. 15, 2021 and Feb. 20, 2022.
George Pastor reported to Elkhart city police a theft at 1440 S. Nappanee St., between noon Oct. 21 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Melissa Kauffman reported to Elkhart city police a theft at 2003 Lane Ave. between 9:40 a.m. Monday and 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Olivia Adkins reported to Elkhart County deputies a theft of her laptop, wallet and cards, and keys, stolen from her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox at 20474 Fieldstone Crossing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Esther Fawley reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:15 p.m. Sunday that someone stolen her items from her vehicle while it was parked at Benton Spillway, 68552 C.R. 31, in New Paris, and also used her credit card to purchase a gift card at Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E., Goshen at 6:28 p.m.
Antaiis Williams reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone entered his unlocked 2017 Mazda CXS that was parked at 54152 Ash Road, stole his wallet and made fraudulent charges at 9:34 a.m. Monday.
Dynamic Metals, 54347 Highland Blvd., reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 5:30 p.m. Oct 21 several tools were stolen.
Murphy USA, 30898 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that a man went behind the counter and stole 12 lottery tickets at 5:02 a.m. Tuesday.
Myranda Blosser reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6 p.m. Monday that someone entered her home at 22829 Greenleaf Blvd. sometime during the nighttime hours.
Madison Hosier reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole her Wal-Mart-issued cell phone Oct. 22 at Wal-Mart, 30830 Old. U.S. Highway 20, Elkhart.
Ja Neal McGhee reported to Elkhart County deputies that a man she knew touched her in a rude and angry manner and pushed her while in the driver’s seat of a car outside of a resident at 1418 E. Bristol St., and that the man defaced and damaged her car by breaking the back window, tail lights, and denting the driver’s door of her 2014 Jeep Compas and stealing her wallet and its contents at 2:36 a.m. Oct. 22.
U-Haul, 29057 Old Highway 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that a 33-year-old man rented a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 10 and failed to return the vehicle. The vehicle bears an Arizona license plate of AL75902.
Travis Mcconnell reported to Elkhart County deputies that his storage unit at 28874 C.R. 4, was broken into and multiple items had been stolen between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22.
Anthony wine reported to Elkhart County deputies at noon Oct. 19 that someone was refusing to return his homemade trailer after telling him he wanted it back.
ROBBERY
A 17-year-old man reported property stolen from his home in the 60000 block of C.R. 17 at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARY
Johnson Industries, 1000 N. Main St., reported to Elkhart city police a burglary between Oct. 20 and Tuesday.
Shirley Mantle reported to Elkhart city police a burglary in the 2400 block of Cassopolis Street between 9:20 and 9:38 a.m. Tuesday.
Kenneth Newcomer reported to Elkhart city police being the victim of a burglary between 4:30 a.m. Oct. 22 and 9 a.m. Monday. At 716 Sunset Ave.
Ashley Hughes reported to Elkhart city police being the victim of a burgary at 8 Joseph Manor between noon Oct. 22 and 5 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Martin’s Pharmacy Manager Kim Fox reported to Goshen city police at 1:21 p.m. that someone called in to fill a fraudulent prescription at Martin’s, 1527 Bashor Road.
Goshen Police Department received a report of forgery from the Elkhart Police Department that took place in the city of Goshen on Tuesday.
Checksmart, 1528 S. Nappanee St., reported to Elkhart city police a fraud between Oct. 18 and Tuesday.
Shaum Electric, 1125 N. Nappanee St., reported to Elkhart city police a fraud between midnight Oct. 21 and 3:34 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Cristian Garcia reported to Goshen city police sometime between 4:30 and 10:30 a.m. Monday that someone truck his 2016 GMC Sierra while it was parked in the parking lot of Lippert Interior Solutions, 2602 College Ave.
Kelly Bellow reported to Goshen city police at 6:32 p.m. that his vehicle was hit by another and the driver left without exchanging information or reporting the collision to police at S. Main Street and Kercher Road.
Darnie Cooper reported to Elkhart city police being the victim of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Baldwin Street and Johnson Street at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday.
Elizabeth Troyer reported to Elkhart County deputies that she was involved in a vehicle crash on U.S. 6 west of East County Line Road and the other driver fled at 2:27 p.m. Oct. 22.
ARRESTS
- Stryker Salyer, 32, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Elkhart Road and Bashor Road. During a traffic stop for multiple equipment violations, Goshen police say he was given a certified breath sample test and was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
- Jose Contreras, 21, was arrested at 4 a.m. Monday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he crashed his car in the area of 21752 C.R. 32.
- Craig German, 38, was arrested on charges of being a habitual traffic offender at Ind. 19 and C.R. 20 at 9:50 p.m. Monday.
- Jesus Vasquez Hernandez, 42, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 10:11 p.m. Monday.
- Lucas Owensby was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday after Elkhart County deputies say they attempted to serve an active Level 5 felony warrant and upon placing him under arrest, Owensby forcibly resisted.
- John Harris, 43, was arrested on charges of dealing meth, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, and driving without a license at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic violation near C.R. 18 and Phaeton Place. Harris fled the traffic stop in a vehicle and later fled from the vehicle on foot and was located a short distance away. Harris was found to be in possession of meth and marijuana. His passenger, Brittany Wilson, 29, also fled on foot and was found to be in possession of marijuana and a schedule II controlled substance.
- Brittany Willson, 29, was also arrested on charges of resisting on foot, dealing in marijuana, dealing in a schedule II controlled substance, and visiting a common nuisance following the incident.
- Thomas Alan Watts, 46, was arrested on charges of theft, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, and on an unrelated warrant Tuesday. At around 8:38 p.m., Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, reported to Elkhart County deputies that Watts has stolen approximately $425.77 worth of merchandise from the store prior to evading apprehension by loss prevention. Watts was later located in the area by law enforcement and incarcerated.
- Marcos Salazar, 20, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and illegal possession and consumption of an alcoholic beverage by a minor at 5:08 p.m. Oct. 22. Salazar was seen driving his 2011 black Chrystler 300 into a ditch.
AWOL
Jeffrey Reames, 59, of Elkhart was reported AWOL after he failed to return to lawful custody at 3:37 p.m. Oct. 19.
Logan Baker, 28, homeless, was reported AWOL after he failed to return to lawful custody at 1 a.m. Monday.
Anthony Metzger, 31, of Millersburg, was reported AWOL after he failed to return to lawful custody at 4:33 a.m. Monday.
OFFICERS REPORT
Elkhart County deputies found a stolen blue Chevrolet Tahoe in the area of 808 North Third Street in Goshen around 2 p.m. Sunday.