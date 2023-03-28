ARRESTS
Jose Angel Monarrez, 41, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and invasion of privacy at 7:23 p.m. Monday after a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Elkhart Road for a vehicle violation. Monarrez refused to submit to a chemical test.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Goshen Parks and Recreation Department reported to Goshen city police at 12:50 p.m. Monday that gang graffiti was painted on the bike path over the weekend near Premiere Signs, 400 N. Main St.
Stephanie Cramer reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:46 p.m. Monday that someone struck her vehicle with a fist causing damage to the rearview mirror in the intersection of C.R. 15 and C.R. 45.
THEFT
- Norma Houston reported to Goshen city police at 11:44 a.m. Monday that someone stole her air pods while was she was working from Greencroft Health Care, 1225 Greencroft Dr.
- Kathryn Hale reported to Goshen city police at 2:18 p.m. Monday that someone stole her license plate off her vehicle at 813 Emerson St.
- A 16-year-old woman reported to Goshen city police at 3:03 p.m. Monday the theft of items from a vehicle while she was shopping at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave.
- Marissa Hernandez reported to Goshen city police the theft of her trash and recycling bin between March 22 and 23 at 418 W. Wilden Ave.
- A 12-year-old woman reported to Goshen city police at 5:36 p.m. Monday theft from her father’s unlocked motor vehicle while shopping at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
- Gunner Moyer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Sunday and Monday his red 2017 Hyundai Accent was stolen at 28135 C.R. 16.
- Tyler Bear reported to Elkhart County deputies that between March 24 and 27 someone cut off a and stole a catalytic converter from an ACE hardware box truck while it was parked in the parking lot at 21826 Ind. 120.
- Rebecca Rogers reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:12 p.m. Monday that an unknown man stole her truck from Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, while it was parked in the parking lot.