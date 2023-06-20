ARRESTS
• Douglas Jordan, 35, Warsaw, was arrested on charges of crashing a stolen car near Seventh Street and Madison Street at 1:27 p.m. Monday. Jordan was originally stopped at Main Street and Waterford Mills but proceeded to lead police on a car pursuit. His passenger was arrested for a Kosciusko County warrant. Jordan was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Daniel Salazar Desantos, 18, was arrested on charges of underage drinking and operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 2:30 a.m. Saturday after he was stopped by Elkhart County deputies for a traffic infraction at Montgomery Lane and Derby Court. Salazar Desantos was incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
• Gabriel Jimenez Ramirez, 33, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a rollover crash on C. R. 32 and C. R. 11 at 7:10 p.m. Saturday. Jimenez Ramirez submitted to field sobriety tests showing impairment. Jimenez Ramirez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Kullen J. Lawrence, 26, and Zachary R. Anderson, 24, were arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of engaging in a speed contest and reckless driving at 11:57 p.m. Saturday after they were allegedly observed racing their vehicle on U.S. 33 near C.R. 113. Both were stopped on traffic stops and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jaime Raygoza Curie Sr., 24, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated by Elkhart County deputies at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at C.R. 40 and C.R. 27. Ravgozna Curiel Sr. was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Kyle Lyons, 28, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:45 p.m. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and as a habitual traffic violator after police responded to a single-vehicle crash near C. R. 15 and C. R. 104. Lyons submitted to part of Standardized Field Sobriety and refused to submit to a certified chemical test, so a search warrant was obtained. Lyons was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Trula Mishler reported to Goshen police at 1:27 p.m. Monday that someone crashed into her vehicle and left the scene at 1100 S. Main St.
• Mckenna Curry reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:45 a.m. Saturday that her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle sometime during the night at 30082 Tower Road, Elkhart.
• Steven Pixley, 42, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 5:30 p.m. Saturday after Elkhart County deputies say he displayed signs of intoxication and refused a certified chemical test. Pixley was incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
• A 17-year-old reported to Elkhart County deputies that his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle that left the scene at 72125 Adam St., Milford, at 10:43 p.m. Saturday.
• Andrew Farmer reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:34 p.m. Friday that someone hit his vehicle on C. R. 7 north of C. R. 6, and left the scene without reporting the crash.
INTERFERING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT
Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department reported that a known person resisted law enforcement with a vehicle in the area of Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane, resulting in a crash involving injuries at 2:02 a.m. Saturday.
BURGLARY
• Extreme Fireworks, 23481 U.S. Highway 33, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday someone broke into the business and stole approximately $5,000 of merchandise.
• Thomas Reusser reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:58 p.m. Saturday that someone broke into his business, R & R Regulators Inc., by breaking out the window screen and pushing the window in at 24545 C. R. 45, Elkhart.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Jon Hershberger reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone entered his home at 103 N. Walnut St., Wakarusa with her permission at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
POINTING A FIREARM
Mark Ketchum reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:15 p.m. Sunday that someone he knew pointed a firearm at him during a dispute about loud music at 24970 Stateline Road, Elkhart.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Kiayrah Qaiyim reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:08 a.m. Sunday that someone shot her vehicle at C.R. 26 and C.R. 113, Elkhart.
• Abinelly Martinez reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:20 p.m. Saturday that damage to a residence at 66627 Dekalb Lane, Goshen. Officers investigated and found the damage to have been caused by an air rifle.
• Oscar Bermudez Rivera reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:23 p.m. Friday that someone drove past his residence 58259 C. R. 9, and fired multiple rounds out of a firearm.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Marvin Poole reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:23 a.m. Sunday that three juvenile men damaged his garage overhead door at 30625 Dunhill Crossing Dr., Elkhart, by kicking it in at 2:10 a.m. Sunday.
• Makiah Trosper reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 12:40 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday vandalized her vehicle at 58720 Vista Blvd., Elkhart.
THEFT
• Suan Dale reported to Elkhart County deputies that she had forgotten her purse in a shopping cart in the parking lot at Wal-Mart, 30830 Old U.S. Highway 20, Elkhart, and when she returned a short time later, found that the $1,200 she’d had in her purse had been stolen.
• Steffan Foster reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 7 and June 17 someone stole multiple tools from his garage and shed at the residence of 57025 Downy Court, Goshen.
• Wal-Mart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. May 1 and 8 a.m. May 3, someone stole items.
• Meadow Valley Golf Course, 57600 Ind. 13, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 8 and June 16, someone stole tee markers and trashcans and vandalized trashcans.
• Wal-Mart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. May 9 and 8 a.m. May 10 someone stole items.
• Kelsie Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies around 1 p.m. May 22 that someone committed fraud at 11337 Fishers Pond, Middlebury.
OFFICERS REPORT
• Zacchary Zehr reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:55 p.m. Saturday finding a wallet at Gallops Gas Station at 7:30 a.m. The wallet contained multiple personal documents.
• Several cell phones were turned in to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 12:39 p.m. Monday which were found in the 53000 block of C. R. 7, Elkhart. The cell phones were entered into evidence for safe keeping.
RUNAWAY
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department investigated an incident involving three runaway juveniles at Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen. At 10:40 p.m. Sunday, three juveniles, who left the home, were seen walking west on C. R. 30 and C. R. 15.
PUBLIC NUDITY
Skyler Krull, 28, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:05 p.m. Monday for allegedly battering an 11-year-old girl at 24244 C.R. 24, and later after he was located, walking naked down the road and attempting to fight law enforcement. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.