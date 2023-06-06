ARRESTS
- Mallory Kaiser, 39, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of identity deception at 5:21 p.m. Monday after Goshen police initiated a traffic stop near North Main Street and Hackett Road for a moving violation. Kaiser was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jose Caudillo Zarco, 46, Goshen, was arrested on charges of driving a vehicle while intoxicated at 5:34 p.m. Monday after Goshen police were dispatched to the 600 block of S. 7th Street in reference to a vehicle crash. Zarco’s preliminary breath test sample was BrAC .203 and he was transported to the Goshen Hospital for a blood draw with pending results. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Juan Solis Armijo, 47, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:09 p.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at Ind. 15 and Twin Rivers Trail in Bristol. He was transported to Elkhart County Jail.
BURGLARY
- Steven Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday someone took a white Biria brand Folding Electric 20' bike and $100 dollars from his garage at 20332 Falcon Brook Court, Goshen.
- Pamela Kish reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 24 and June 3 someone entered her home at 58548 Patterson Dr., Goshen, taking rechargeable took batteries and possibly a charger.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY
- Goshen Police were dispatched to 1008 Colonial Manor Drive in reference to a subject attempting to burglarize a home at 12:08 a.m. Saturday.
- Jose Gonzalez reported to Goshen police at 8:14 p.m. Monday that someone had cut the look to his mother’s storage unit and taken items at 2733 Peddlers Village Road.
- Tonny Lopez Ordonez and Laura Cano Ocampo reported to Goshen police at 8:43 p.m. Monday that someone broke into their home at 365 Roxbury Park and stole court documents around midnight May 28.
THEFT
- Daniel Parker reported to Goshen police at 11:06 a.m. Friday that someone drove away without paying for gas at Phillips 66, 11 W. Pike St.
- Daniel Garcia reported to Goshen police at 1:20 p.m. Friday a theft out of his vehicle while it was parked at Planet Fitness, 2616 Peddlers Village Road. Later, his credit and debit cards were used at Wal-Mart and Meijer.
- Mostafa Guechi reported to Goshen police at 4:03 p.m. Saturday that someone attempted to steal his tan Jeep while it was parked at 2733 Peddlers Village Road.
- Joetta Vanhook reported to Goshen police at 7:38 p.m. Saturday that her lawn equipment being stolen at 319 S. 9th St.
- Richard Scott reported to Goshen police at 7:56 p.m. Monday theft of his garage door opener from his vehicle at 2105 W. Saybrook Dr.
- Dennis Regland reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone between 1 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday someone entered the premises at 25771 Miner Road and stole two batteries that were valued at $280.
- Rachel Starkweather reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 6 p.m. Saturday she lost her Galaxy S22 cell phone at Ideal Beach, 52256 Ideal Road, and when attempts to call the phone were made, someone kept hanging up.
- Cynthia Ritchie reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 31, someone stole her garbage can from 16160 C.R. 18, Goshen.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
- Goshen Police responded to a home burglary at 1509 Amberwood Dr., at 4:23 p.m. Friday.
- Pablo Humberto reported to Goshen police at 2:06 p.m. Saturday that someone had entered his home at 419 Center Street without permission.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Goshen police were dispatched to 2019 Marabou Place in reference to a house being egged at 11:09 p.m. Friday.
- Christopher Neeley reported to Goshen police at 12:21 a.m. Sunday damage to his residence at 105 Prospect Ave.
- Taryn Bergman reported to Goshen police that around 12 p.m. Friday someone damaged her home at 19780 Shallow Creek Lane, Elkhart, by shooting a bullet into the side of the home.
- David Mcfarren reported to Goshen police that between May 21 and Sunday, someone spray painted around the building at 19260 C.R. 26, New Paris.
- Darrell Troyer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday that someone spray-painted his boat at 19907 C.R. 46, New Paris.
- Kathleen and Mason Longcor reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 8:15 a.m. Sunday that someone ripped up two-yard signs at 27481 Centennial Dr., Elkhart.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
- Peter Perez reported to Goshen police at 11:53 p.m. Sunday that his residence near the 3000 block of Peddlers Village Road was struck by what he thought was gunfire.
- Paul Roell reported to Goshen police at 10:30 p.m. Thursday finding a large bullet hole in the rear of his home at 58272 Valley View Dr., Elkhart.
- Noah Lace reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:30 a.m. Saturday hearing multiple gunshots outside his residence at 29683 CR 16, Elkhart, as an eastbound vehicle drove by. Elkhart Sheriff's Deputies responded and recovered multiple spent shell casings. At this time, there is no reported property damage or injuries related to the shooting.
OFFICERS REPORT
- Jeniffer Hoeflinger reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:38 p.m. Friday that someone placed a gray plastic bag in her driveway at 23050 Rebecca Dr., Elkhart.
- Casey Friesen reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:36 p.m. Sunday finding jewelry in a parking lot while she was in New Albany.
- Elkhart County Highway Department reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:15 a.m. Friday that someone visited the department at 610 Steury Avenue and dropped off a suspicious letter.
FALSE INFORMING
A juvenile falsely reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:36 p.m. Friday that a crime had been committed at 57170 Sequoia Dr., Goshen, and then attempted to hinder law enforcement investigation by giving multiple false statements during the investigation.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
Abbie Garman reported to Goshen police at 2:35 p.m. Saturday suspicious activity near Walgreens, 429 W. Pike St.
HIT-AND-RUN
- Mackenzie Sophie De Metz reported to Goshen police at 3:04 p.m. Saturday being in a vehicle accident with someone she knew in the 1000 block of West Wilden Avenue.
- Gwendolyn Hodges reported to Goshen police at 3:34 p.m. Saturday that their vehicle was struck near the 300 block of S. 7th Street and left the scene without exchanging information.
FRAUD
- Ashley Palermo reported to Goshen police at 4:45 p.m. Saturday fraudulent activity on her credit card at Martin's Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road.
- Daniel Archer reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that someone he knew engaged in a scheme or artifice to commit a crime at 52867 Ind. 13, Middlebury.
- Barry Vanslager reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:31 p.m. Friday that someone at 30563 used his information and pulled money out of a home equity line of credit and was in the process of transferring it to another bank.
LOST WALLET
Oswaldo J Velasques Cotua reported to Goshen police at 3:52 p.m. Monday after losing his wallet within Goshen city limits.