Goshen Police reported a number of individuals were arrested on operating while intoxicated and related charges over the weekend.
- Justin Stewart, 35, Mishawaka, was arrested on charges of OWI and OWI endangerment at 1:23 a.m. Saturday, after officers conducted a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Midway Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Pablo Galindo, 31, Goshen, was arrested charges of OWI and of never having obtained a drivers license at 3:11 a.m. Saturday after officers made a traffic stop at the intersection of Peddlers Village Road and Old C.R. 17 due to a traffic infraction. He was taken to the jail.
- Juan Galindo Rameriz, 24, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI and driving while never being licensed at 3:13 a.m. Saturday after officers made a traffic stop at Breezy Lane and Stepping Stone Drive. He was taken to the jail.
- Josue Santis, 29, Fort Wayne, was arrested on charges of OWI as well as leaving the scene of an accident and never receiving a valid license at 9:11 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a hit and run accident at 3938 Midway Road. He was taken to the jail.
- Omar De La Vega, 30, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI and OWI endangerment at 2:01 a.m. Sunday after officers made a traffic stop at the intersection of Lincoln Ave. and Indiana Ave. He was taken to the jail.
- Joel S. Ibarra Flores, 22, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of OWI endangerment, OWI BAC. 15 or greater and never having obtained a license at 3:49 a.m. Sunday after officers made a traffic stop at the intersection of Main St. and Clinton St. He was taken to the jail.
- David Cox, 31, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of OWI, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement at 4:44 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near US 33 and C.R. 20.
CRASHES
- Manuel Molina Hernandez, 39, Elkhart was arrested on a charge of OWI-endangerment after being involved in a two-vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, after his vehicle disregarded a lighted traffic signal at US 33 and Sunnyside Ave., according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report.
- Aaron Flora, 20, Elkhart, was the driver of a 2007 Dodge Ram which collided with a 2022 Ford Escape driven by Louis Martinez, 65, South Bend at 9 a.m. Friday at the intersection of C.R. 42 and Ind. 119, according to a sheriff's office report. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and Martinez was taken to Elkhart General Hospital after reporting pain. Failure to yield on the part of Flora's vehicle was listed as a factor in the incident.
OTHER ARRESTS
- Jeffrey Waterman, 43, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass at 8:25 a.m. Saturday after officers responded to Chalet Party Shoppe at 245 Chicago Ave. He was released with a pending court date.
- David Leach, 54, New Paris, was arrested on a charge of driving while lifetime habitual traffic offender at 12:10 a.m. Sunday after officers made a traffic stop at W. Wilden and Green Road. He was taken to the jail.
- Jamel Johnson, 41, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine at 1:31 a.m. Sunday after officers made a traffic stop at Jefferson and South Tenth St. He was also found to have four active warrants out of the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and was taken to the jail.