ARRESTS
Anthony Washington, 54, Fort Wayne, was arrested at Ind. 19 and Windsor Ave., Elkhart, after he was allegedly found to have been operating a motor vehicle with a driver's license status of Habitual Traffic Violator- Life (HTV) at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday. Washington was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
Jamie Ray Hurley, 46, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 9 p.m. April 5, and is considered AWOL.
BURGLARY
• Bruce Hill reported to Elkhart County deputies that between March 11 and April 10 someone broke into a vacant residence at 25107 Dunny St., Elkhart, and used approximately $200 worth of utilities and caused extensive damage.
• Donald Mcclaine reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday someone broke into his residence and stole multiple items at the residence of 54214 Independence St. Lot 3, Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Stephanie Berry reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 and 7 p.m. April 10 someone removed air from her tires at the residence of 52079 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart.
THEFT
• Steven Royce reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:30 p.m. April 9 and 1:43 p.m. April 10 someone stole his 2008 Ford Edge from his driveway at 25099 Glenmore St., Elkhart.
• Walmart reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 to 4:50 p.m. March 31 someone stole cash from 30830 Old U.S. 20
FRAUD
• First State Bank Branch Operations Manager Lynda Hershberger reported to Goshen city police at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday a fraud occurred at her bank at 201 N. Main St., Goshen.
• Sandro Bucio Montoya reported to Goshen city police at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday that he received a letter from unemployment of suspicious activity at 711 S. Eighth St., Goshen.
• Daniel Maas reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. April 5 and 8:15 a.m. April 6 someone committed fraudulent activity at 11220 C.R. 14, Middlebury.
• Bradley Allen Schrock reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:26 and 11:42 p.m. April 6, someone committed fraud at 65540 C.R. 31, Goshen.
• Courtney Hanna reported to the Elkhart County deputies that between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 someone committed fraud at 30140 Wren St., Elkhart.