A number of crashes, including injuries, were reported to police Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Goshen and Elkhart County, according to police reports.
- Brian Swinehart, 50, Warsaw, was driving a 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser northbound on C.R. 7, south of Ind. 119, when it collided with a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Carlos Delagarza, 36, Nappanee at 3:35 p.m. Thursday. Swinehart attempted to stop at the stop sign at Ind. 119 but slid on the snow covered road into an intersection and his vehicle struck Delagarza's. Neither Swinehart or Delagarza were injured, but three passengers in Swinehart's vehicle, Cauline Swinehart, 14, Cannon Swinehart, 12, and Cara Swinehart, 11, reported head pain and were taken to Elkhart General Hospital. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts at the time. Swinehart was cited for driving at speeds too fast for road conditions.
- Timothy Jones, 18, Goshen, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro on Wilden Avenue at 3:40 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle started fishtailing after hitting a body of water, and soonafter he swerved again to avoid striking another vehicle and hit a utility pole. He was taken to Goshen Hospital for injuries, and unsafe speed was listed as the primary factor in the incident.
- Lashay Wilson, 39, Elkhart, was driving a 2008 Jeep Patriot at 1:07 a.m. Sunday eastbound on C.R. 16, west of Thomas Court, when it ran off the road and struck two mailboxes, a street sign and then a tree before coming to rest. Wilson reported pain and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, and was cited for driving left of center.
ARRESTS
- Charles Miller, 66, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 2:56 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to the 2200 block of Rieth Boulevard in response to a vehicle collision. Miller was found to be the driver of one of the vehicles and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Beyonce Cassandra Reyes, 20, Goshen, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and intimidation with a deadly weapon after officers reported to a domestic fight inthe 600 block of Pringle Drive. A 22 year old vicitm reported pain and that he had been in fear for his life. Reyes was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
INCORRIGIBLE/DOMESTIC BATTERY/ARSON
Police responded to the 1200 block of North Wilkinson St. to a report of a 13-year-old male setting a stove on fire and battering a 37-year-old female inside the residence. The female refused medical treatment and had no apparent injuries, and the male was found to have minor scratches to the neck and chest but also refused medical treatment.
THEFT/FRAUD
- David Franklin, 42, Cromwell, reported his wallet was stolen while he was rding the Interurban Trolley between Elkhart and Goshen at 7:51 a.m. Friday.
- Ronald Bollinger, 60, Goshen, reported being the victim of fraud at 10:20 a.m. Friday.
- Isabel Cervants Martinez, 21, Goshen, reported the theft of a temporary license plate at 8:58 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Liberty Court.