A number of vehicle crashes were reported in Goshen and Elkhart County in the past few days, according to Goshen Police and Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports.
- Roger Vail, 57, Elkhart, was driving his ATV northeast on private protery at 58060 C.R. 1 at 5:50 p.m. Saturday when it rolled over and he was thrown off. He was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment of a shoulder injury.
- Olivia Cripe, 17, Middlebury, was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram east on River Ave., approaching First Street, at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the road, striking a NIPSCO utility pole, a trampoline and then a tree. The tree then fell on top of a shed next to a residence. Cripe was taken to a hospital for a minor wrist laceration, and the passenger in the vehicle was not injured. Unsafe speed was listed as the primary factor in the incident.
- Phyllis Miller, 89, Goshen, was driving a 2018 Toyota Prius across a parking lot at 4024 Elkhart Road at 2:14 p.m. Friday when her vehicle collided with a 2022 Jeep Gladiator driven by Christopher Dickinson, 55, Goshen. Witnesses said they observed Miller’s vehicle cutting off Dickinson’s, resulting in the collision. Both vehicles sustained damage, and Dickinson was then taken to the hospital by his wife. Failure to maintain lane was listed as the primary cause of the crash.
- Philip Opaczewski, 42, Elkhart, was drivng a 2017 Ford Focus east on C.R. 26 at 9:12 a.m. Saturday when his vehicle traveled left of center and struck a 2007 Jeep Liberty driven by Scott Martin, 75, Elkhart. Opaczewski was taken to Elkhart General Hospital after reporting chest pain, and was cited for driving left of center.
ARRESTS
- Paige Graff, 26, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of syringe and possession of marijuana at 8:06 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 17000 block of C.R. 34. She was release from the scene with a pending court date.
- Isa
iah Park, 19, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury at 6:19 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to the 800 block of Foxbriar Lane. A 22-year-old victim on the scene had visible facial injury and a chipped tooth but declined medical treatment. Park was taken to the Elkhart County
- Jail.
- Matthew Hopkins Taylor, 27, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of at legend drug at 7:48 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of S. Eighth St. He was taken to the jail.
- Mario Alberto Medina Luna, 29, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated-prior and never having received a drivers license at 12:07 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Kerscher Road and Dierdorff Road. He was taken to the jail.
- Tyler Mills, 35, Mishawaka, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 2:12 a.m. Sunday after officers stopped him for a traffic violation at the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Concord Mall Drive. He was taken to the jail.
- Rodolfo Ivan Salinas Hernandez, 26, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI and OWI-endangerment at 3:52 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison and S. Seventh Streets. He was taken to the jail.
- Daniel Alvarez Cristobal, 22, Goshen, was arrested on charges of posession of marijuana and possession of parphernailia at 4:10 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of W. Pike and Third Streets. He was release on the scene with a pending court date.
- Kalista Ann Drake, 21, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of reckless driving at 7:30 p.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard. She was released with a pending court date.
- Terry Gills Jr., 24, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart Road and West Plains Drive. He was released on scene with a pending court date.
- Melissa Jones, 38, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI, OWI-endangerment, possession of marijuana, and driving with license suspended-prior at 12:51 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of N. Main and Johnson Streets. She was taken to the jail.
- Hugo J. Calderon-Macias, 36, Cromwell, was arrested on a charge of OWI-endangerment at 2:32 a.m. Saturday after being stopped for a traffic violation at near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Riverside Blvd. He was taken to the jail.