A Milford man has been arrested following a traffic stop in Goshen.
Ronualdo Hernandez, 21, Milford, was stopped at 11:23 p.m. Saturday for a traffic infarction. He provided a certified breath sample with a reading of .156g/210L and was then charged with operating while intoxicated/endangerment and with operating while intoxicated with a BAC .15 or greater.
He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
- Edson Camarillo Becerra, 31, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana after officers conducted a traffic stop at 11:59 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of W. Wilden Ave. and N. Green Road. We was released at the scene with a pending court date.
- Robert Patrick Smith, 36, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement. Officers observed a suspicious person in the 60000 block of C.R. 15. The subject then fled from police through a field and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Smith was also arrested for multiple warrants from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department and was taken to the ECJ.
- Delilah Martinez, 49, Goshen, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia after officers made a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pike and N. Second Streets. Martinez was taken to the ECJ.
CRASHES
- One person was injured in a four-vehicle chain reaction crash at 8:32 p.m. Saturday at U.S. 33 and C.R. 13. A 2016 Chevy Sonic, driven by Kaitlyn Stover, 16, Elkhart, was traveling northwest on U.S. 33 when it collided with a 2018 Jeep Renegade driven by German Bautista, 20, Elkhart, which was stopped at the intersection. Bautista’s vehicle in turn collided with a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by John Boyd, 44, South Bend, and that vehicle in turn collided with a 2018 Nissan Altima driven by Juan Diaz Diaz, 31, Chicago. All drivers involved were wearing seatbelts. Teresa Macias, a passenger in Bautista’s vehicle, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
- Frederick White, 30, Goshen, was injured after the 2016 Nissan Altima he was driving was re-ended by an unknown vehicle, before fleeing the scene, at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, on C.R. 45. White was taken to Elkhart General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.