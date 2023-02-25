GOSHEN — A Middlebury man was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital following a reckless driving crash Friday morning, while the other driver left the scene.
According to Goshen city police, they were alerted to a reckless driver on Ind. 15 around 10:26 a.m. The caller, driving behind a white Dodge Challenger, told police the vehicle was driving erratically and had struck a mailbox near C.R. 42 and left the scene, and that the vehicle was weaving from lane to lane.
A Dodge Charger was stopped in the left turn lane at the intersection of Lincolnway East, and the caller stated they’d seen the Challenger weave over and strike the Charger and then flip over on its roof, sliding several feet from the point of impact.
The driver of the Challenger was found to be Koby Eby, 23, Middlebury. He was found unconscious but breathing and was airlifted to South Bend Memorial and his injuries are unknown.
The driver of the hit Charger left the scene but was later found at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E., and was identified as Juan Macias Resendiz, 17, Ligonier. Macias Resendiz was cited for having no license.
FRAUD
- Sylvia White reported to Goshen city police that someone hacked into her Turbo Tax account and was taking money at 5:21 a.m. Friday
- Alejandro Nieves reported to Goshen city police at 11:08 a.m. Friday that someone was using his personal information.
THEFT
Barbara Fuller, an employee of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen city police at 1:35 p.m. Friday a theft at the store by a fellow employee, Carletta Turner, who was cited and released at the scene pending a court date.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Gary Tackett reported to Goshen city police at 2:10 p.m. Friday an incident of vandalism to her vehicle at Masterbrand Cabinets, 1002 Eisenhower Dr. North.
LOST PASSPORT
Noe Hernandez Yepez reported to Goshen city police at 4:25 p.m. Friday losing his Mexico passport.