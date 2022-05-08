Three unrelated vehicle crashes reportedly took place in the city of Goshen Friday, within the space of less than 15 minutes and in rainy weather.
- At 1:56 p.m. a Buick Skylark driven by Cesar F. Jaramillo, Goshen, collided with a Ford F-150 driven by Mary Gruver, also of Goshen, at the intersection of S. Silverwood Lane and W. Lincoln Ave. Disregard of a regulatory sign was listed as the primary factor in the accident. Both vehicles were damaged and both drivers reported injuries, with Jaramillo-Moreno being cleared by medics on scene and Gruver saying she would take herself to the hospital.
- At 2:05 p.m. two vehicles were involved in a crash at N. Indiana and W. Lincoln Ave. - a BMW driven by Jason Sharpe, Goshen, and a Chevrolet Siverado, driven by Allen Robinson, Goshen. Disregard of a stop sign was listed as a factor, and a 12 year old passenger in the BMW sustained minor injuries as a result.
- At 2:07 p.m. brake failure was a factor in a three vehicle crash which took place at Davis Drive and Dierdorff Road. Ashley Sloane, Goshen, reported that she was traveling west on Davis Drive when she applied the brakes on her Jeep Grand Cherokee when she struck at Toyota Camry, driven by Jose Savcedo, Goshen, and then also struck a Toyota Tundra, unattended. Both drivers reported injuries and both vehicles they were driving were towed due to disabling damage.
ARRESTS
- Nicholas Pernice, 45, 211 Crescent St., Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery following an incident at 7:08 a.m. Friday at W. Wilden and Michigan Avenues. Pernice was released on the scene with a pending court date, and both he and his victim were separated for the day.
- Cynthia Johnson, 65, 1503 S. 11 St., Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 8:09 p.m. Friday following a reported accident at Lincolnway East and College Avenue. After failing a field sobriety test she was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jose Cuevas Santos, 27, 114 S. 8th St, Goshen, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Saturday at 2654 Alpine Fire Lane, on a charge of domestic battery/in presence of of a minor/on a person under the age of 14/intimidation with a deadly weapon. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail, and both female victims reported pain but did not require medical treatment.
- Chris Geist, 55, 1103 S. 9th Street, Goshen, was arrested on charges of battery and possession of methamphetamine following a reported incident at 12:49 a.m. Sunday. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant through the Goshen City Court and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. A female victim at the scene refused medical attention.
BATTERY
Officers reported to Lowe's, 2219 Rieth Blvd., at 3:35 p.m. Friday to a report of an employee being battered by a customer. A report was taken.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
- At 12:20 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of an SUV chasing a pick up truck and shooting at it in the 700 block of Greene Road. Officers could not locate the vehicle or any evidence of gunfire.
- At 12:48 p.m., five to seven sounds of gunfire were reported in the area of W. Wilden Ave. and Peddlers Village Road, but no evidence of gunfire was reported.
VANDALISM
- A 22 year-old-female reported vandalism to her vehicle at 9:47 p.m. Friday near the 500 block of S. Cottage Street.
- At 10:18 p.m. Friday a 20 year-old-male reported two tires on a vehicle had been deflated with a sharp object, in the 500 block of 5th Street, following a report of a verbal argument.
