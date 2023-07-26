ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man which took place just outside of Elkhart General Hospital, at a hosital parking facility.
"At approximately 5:19 p.m., Elkhart City 911 Communications received a call of a male seen falling to the ground from the parking garage adjacent to the main entrance of Elkhart General Hospital, 503 Arcade Avenue," an Elkhart Police Department news release stated. "Elkhart General Hospital personnel responded immediately and worked with Elkhart Police Department officers, who were dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter. The male, who is in his late 70’s, was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene."
Though the cause of the fall remains under investigation, no foul play is suspected and there is no danger to the public. ECHU was activated per protocol.
Operations at Elkhart General Hospital continue as normal. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld at last report, pending family notification, but the man was not an Elkhart General Hospital employee, the release added. Any further information will be released from ECHU.
HIT-AND-RUN
Sara Garcia reported to Goshen police at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday a hit-and-run near 602 River Ave. Police arrived to find debris in the roadway on nearby properties.
Rhonda Ransom reported to Goshen police at 12:53 p.m. that someone crashed into her vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 2824 Elkhart Road.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
Kaylee Sheperd reported to Goshen police at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday someone entered her unlocked vehicle overnight at 219 S. Tenth St.
THEFT
- Wayne Bigler reported to Goshen police at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday the theft of his 2000 Ford F-150 from 604 Maplecrest Dr.
- Michael Buck reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday that someone used his debit card to purchase $352 of goods on Sunday, at 53096 Old Farm Road, Elkhart.
FRAUD
- Craig Winkler reported to Goshen police at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday being the victim of fraud at 1819 Lincolnway East.
- Josselin Estroda reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:58 p.m. July 17 and 6:12 p.m. July 21 someone committed fraud at 53119 Brookfield Dr., Elkhart.
- Douglas Allen Fager reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2:23 a.m. June 25 and 12:22 p.m. July 19 someone committed fraud at 54600 Thrash Lane, Elkhart.
- Driver’s Seat Diesel, 29221 C.R. 20, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 a.m. July 6 and 8 a.m. July 10 someone committed fraud.
- Jessica Ruiz-Roman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday someone used her Social Security Number for employment, causing an $8,213 tax bill to the IRS while employed at Jet Technologies, 53983 N. Park Ave., Elkhart.
AWOL
Chet Scott Olson failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 5 a.m. July 21, and is considered AWOL.