A collision with a trailer in Benton Township sent a Middlebury man to the hospital Thursday morning.
Police say Keith Lahr, 63, Fort Wayne, was driving a 2000 Volvo dump truck on Ind. 13 approaching C.R. 44, attempting to turn left at 10:55 a.m. Thursday when Keith Smeltzer, 43, Middlebury, proceeded through the intersection in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, causing the Lahr’s vehicle to collide with the trailer Smeltzer was towing. Lahr ran off the road roadway and collided with a fence. Lahr was transported to Parkview Hospital for head and neck pain, and Smeltzer was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
• A single-vehicle crash sent a Bristol woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Michell Myers, 72, Bristol, told police her defrost system malfunctioned reducing visibility at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. The result was Myers driving her 2003 Dodge Durango off the east side of C.R. 35 near C.R. 22. The vehicle struck a mailbox and then ran into a cornfield. Her passenger, Tonya Metzger, 70, Bristol, was transported to Goshen Hospital for hip pain.
• A crash near Millersburg sent both drivers to the hospital Thursday morning. James Ullery, 73, Warsaw, was traveling south on East County Line Road at 8:38 a.m. Thursday when police say he failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2020 Freightliner box truck driven by Keasha Carr, 33, Kendallville, heading west on C.R. 38.
Ullery was transported to Goshen Hospital for chest pain. Carr was transported to the same hospital for injuries to both legs and chest pain. Ullery was issued a citation for failure to yield.
BURGLARY
Michael Boebinger reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday two people stole tools from the trucks in the parking lot of Frontier, 24373 C.R. 45, Elkhart.
Michael Andrews reported to Elkhart County deputies between Dec. 27, 2017 and Aug. 1 two lost military ID cards at 53630 Pheasant Ridge Dr., Bristol.
OFFICERS REPORT
Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated an alleged shooting at 66219 Grasslands Lane at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, Goshen. The caller reported that he’d shot his wife and placed her in the bathroom but officers on scene found no dead person at the residence and residents of the home said no one had been shot. “We are investigating an illegal use of 911,” said Capt. Michael Culp of the sheriff’s office by email. “Everyone at the address was safe.”
Ana Deluna reported to Elkhart County deputies finding .5 grams of white crystal powdery substance in a baggie at a home she was cleaning after an eviction and requested officers remove the items.
THEFT
Dawn Parks-Croy reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole two TVs, two PlayStation 4s, a Comcast box, two firearms, a car battery, a car radio, and a CBR Honda sport bike from 19834 Joan Kay Lane, Goshen.
Mark Baker reported to Goshen police at 12:54 p.m. that someone stole 38 catalytic converters from chassis at Wabash, 2572 Kercher Road in the past week.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Property Manager at Arbor Ridge Apartments Cherie Ran reported to Goshen police at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday that two juveniles had damaged garage doors to a maintenance building on the property at 413 Arbor Court.