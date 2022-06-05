One person was injured in a car/train crash near the intersection of C.R. 15 and C.R. 45, in Dunlap at 9:44 a.m. Saturday
Officers arrived to the call to find the driver injured, and he was transported to Elkhart General Hospital. Several vehicles were damaged by debris that was thrown from the vehicle and surrounding landscape as a result of the collision.
CRASH
An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash which took place at 6:48 p.m. Friday at C.R. 14 and C.R. 19.
Sarah Colston, Bristol, was cited for failure to yield and for driving left of center, after her vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Deborah Montgomery, also of Elkhart, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release. Montgomery reported injuries to her left side and neck, as well as back pain, and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital.
ARRESTS
- Steve Friend, 55, Goshen, was arrested for a Goshen City warrant and on a charge of domestic battery after officers responded to the a reported incident at 3:35 p.m. Saturday. A 56-year-victim had moderate bodily injury to both sides of her face but refused medical attention.
- Kyle Evans, 35, Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated near the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue at 9:23 p.m. Saturday. He failed field sobriety tests and a warrant to draw blood was obtained, with results pending. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Adam Lugo, 44, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a report of a vehicle crash at 9:52 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Walmart in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road.
- Donald Uebler III, 21, Mishawaka, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at Rieth Blvd. and Elkhart Road after being stopped for a traffic violation and standard field sobriety testing. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.