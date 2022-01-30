Three separate traffic stops on Saturday in Goshen have two men and a woman facing marijuana related charges.
Rafael Hernandez-Walton, 20, Goshen, was the driver of a vehicle stopped for an equipment related violation at 9:58 a.m., at W. Wilden Ave. and Beaver Lane. He was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and released pending a future court date.
At 7:25 p.m. a traffic stop at W. Pike and Main Streets took place. Zachary Mayberry, 30, Elkhart, was cited on a charge of possession of marijuana and released with a pending court date.
At 9:25 p.m., another traffic stop led to Amber Hiner, 39, Elkhart, also being arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, and also being released pending a future court date.
ARREST
- Jose Guzman, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of property damage following an vehicle accident in the 500 block of E. Kercher Road at 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Guzman released with a pending court date.
BURGLARY
Taryn Miller, 29, Fort Wayne, reported at 2:44 p.m. Saturday that her storage unit at Spacemakers Storage on Peddlers Village Road was burglarized by an unknown person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.