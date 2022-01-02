A Goshen man is facing several criminal charges following a car vandalism incident New Year’s Eve afternoon.
Brandon Crutchley, 19, was arrested on charges of intimidation and disorderly/tumultuous conduct, according to a Goshen Police Department report. Officers were dispatched at 1:55 p.m. Friday to 61108 C.R. 17, Lot 00, at Brookside Manor. A the scene, they found the suspect hitting a vehicle in the drive-way with the metal back of a broken chair.
Crutchley threatened one officer who had confronted him, and other officers took him into custody. Crutchley had reportedly damaged three other vehicles, belonging to family members, with whom he had been arguing. Due to cuts on his arm Crutchley and ambulance was called to take him to Goshen Hospital, where he was treated and then taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Several domestic battery incidents were reported New Year’s Day. Raymond Cole, 27, of Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after officers responded to his residence at 1718 Roc. Lane at 4:03 p.m., where he was reportedly in a fight with his girlfriend, who was injured but refused medical treatment. Cole was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. In another separate incident earlier at 7:10 a.m., a Goshen woman reported being battered by a known individual.
In another incident at 2:07 a.m., Henry Nieves, 36, was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement in connection with a reported domestic battery incident at 390 Roxbury Park. The female victim did not have any visible injuries and medical treatment was refused. Nieves was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Wesley Rivera, 24, Goshen, reported that his dog had been shot with a pellet gun, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, resulting in a minor injury.
PURSUIT ASSISTANCE
At 2:06 a.m. Saturday Elkhart Police and Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that came into Goshen from Elkhart. GPD officers located and pursued the vehicle and took a suspect into custody, who was then turned over to Elkhart Police.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION/INTIMIDATION
Carl Prince, 33, Goshen, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Friday on charges of public intoxication and intimidation following a welfare check by Goshen Police at the parking lot of Parkside Elementary School. Prince was found to be intoxicated so as to alarm other and be a danger to himself. When officers attempted to get Prince into the care of a family member, he became belligerent and made threats against an officer. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
VOYEURISM
A 29-year-old Goshen woman reported at 8:17 p.m. Saturday footprints around her home left by an unknown individual.
