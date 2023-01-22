ARRESTS
Jacqueline Rodriguez, 22, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 1:53 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Lincolnway East after officers responded to a shoplifting call. She was released a the scene with a pending court date.
A 16-year-old juvenile male was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 4:32 p.m. Friday after officers responded to 2304 Lincolnway East. The juvenile was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
Christopher Vela, 26, Twin Pines, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated as well as for outstanding warrants at 1:04 a.m. Saturday after officers made a traffic stop near the intersection of Pike St. and Indiana Ave. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Two juveniles were charged with shoplifting after officers responded at 2:20 p.m. Saturday to Meijer at 12:31 p.m. Saturday. Both were released to the custody of their parents.
Ashley Sands, 34, South Bend, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting after officers responded at 5:21 p.m. Saturday to a report of shoplifting at Meijer at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Amarion Robinson, 20, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting after officers responded to 4024 Elkhart Road at 8:09 p.m. Saturday to a reported shoplifting. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Joseph Wolf, 24, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated/prior after officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:57 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Pike St. and Chicago Ave. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Bryce Allen, 35, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated/prior and OWI with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater after officers made a traffic stop at 12:57 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Madison and 10th Streets. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was incarcerated.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
A 21-year-old female reported a sexual assault by a known subject at 1:23 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of N. Fifth St.