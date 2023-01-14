Distracted driving led to a two vehicle crash in Elkhart County Saturday morning.
Adrian Hernandez, 25, Goshen, was driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan eastbound on U.S. 20, east of U.S. 33. at 11:14 a.m. when the vehicle he was driving struck the rear bumper of a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by Verda Jump, 90, also of Goshen, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report.
A passenger in Hernandez's vehicle, Roger Babcock, 48, Bristol, reported pain throughout his entire body and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital.
Distracted driving due to cell phone usage on the part of Hernandez was listed as the cause of the accident, for which he was cited, the report added.
All occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts at the time, and both vehicles sustained damage.
ARRESTS
- Walter Lee Moore Jr., 56, Goshen, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle, being a habitual traffic violator and aggressive driving after officers attempted to stop his vehicle for an infraction at 3:57 p.m. Friday near the intersection of S. Main St. and High Park Avenue. He was booked into Elkhart County Jail.
- James Staub, 39, Bristol, and Mathew Powell, 28, Elkhart, were arrested on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana after officers responded to a report of suspicious vehicle at 1:46 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Wilden Ave.
- Alexi Parada Quintanil, 22, homeless, was arrested on a charge of burglary at 3:16 a.m. Saturday after officers reported to an alar at the Smokes++ business at 4024 Elkhart Road. He was taken to the jail.
- Carrie Holland, 31, South Bend, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 4:07 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to the WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway E. Holland was released at the scene with a pending court date.
- Melissa Pettyjohn, 35, New Paris, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, as well as for an outstanding warrant from Kosciusko County, after officers conducted at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Elkhart Road. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
THEFT OF LICENSE PLATE
Moslem Altimeemi, 51, Goshen, reported to police that his license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked near the 2600 block of Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, at 4:56 p.m. Friday.
POSSIBLE SEXUAL BATTERY
Officers took a report of a possible sexual battery at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of College Ave. by unknown individuals.
ILLEGAL DUMPING
David McGuire, 61, Goshen, reported at 10:02 a.m. Friday a case of illegal dumping of tires that occurred in the 1600 block of W. Lincoln Ave.