Snow and slushy roads were a factor in a two-vehicle crash which took place in Goshen at 9:46 p.m. Saturday.
Anthony McClimon, 20, Goshen, was driving a 2012 Ford Escort south on Indiana Ave., near the intersection with River Road, when it skidded into a 1999 Chevrolet driven by Rogelio Camacho, 19, Elkhart, who was driving northbound, according to a police report.
A passenger in the vehicle Camacho was driving, Lily Ledesma, 19, reported pain in her hip and upper leg but was not taken to receive medical attention. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts at the time, and driving too fast for road conditions by McClimon’s vehicle was cited as the main factor in the crash.
INJURY CRASH
A 17-year-old passenger was injured in a two-vehicle crash which took place at 9:14 p.m. Saturday just over a mile west of Elkhart.
K.Q., 17, Elkhart, was driving a 1999 Toyota 4-runner northbound on Ash Road, crossing the bridge over the St. Joseph River when the vehicle lost traction and collided head on with a 2017 Infinity Q50 driven by Aaron Anderson, 33, Niles, Michigan, who was headed southbound.
Of the three passengers in the Toyota, at least one was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Elkhart General Hospital due to possible head, neck and internal injuries, and Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report stated.
ARRESTS
- Tyrone Chappelle, 34, and Lesha Horne, 29, both of Elkhart, were arrested on charges of shoplifting at 3:40 p.m. Friday after officers reported to WalMart at 4024 Elkhart Road. Both were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Ivan Diaz Jimenez, 38, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated, false informing and never having obtained a license at 10:13 p.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Fifth and Garden Streets. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Robert Mitchell, 53, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine/marijuana at 11:22 p.m. Friday after officers made a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Midway Roads due to an equipment violation. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Dougas Slabaugh, 56, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of paraphernalia at 1:29 a.m. Saturday after officers observed a male on a bicycle commit a traffic infraction. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jason McPherson Jr., 25, Cromwell, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 2:39 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Pike and Main Streets. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Keops Pierre, 33, Goshen, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Greene Road and Parkwest Drive. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Francisco Camacho-Rosales, 43, Goshen, was arrested on charges of habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated — prior and OWI — endangerment at 2:21 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at Pike Street and Chicago Avenue. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.