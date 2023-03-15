MIDDLEBURY — A report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department indicates that a woman suffered "catastrophic leg injury" from a crash Wednesday morning.
According to the report, the crash occurred at 8:20 a.m. at U.S. Highway 20 and Ind. 15 between a 2002 Chevrolet Express and a 2006 Ford Escape.
Further information on the crash was not available, however police say the Chevy crossed the center lane and struck the Ford. The driver of the Chevy was transported to Memorial Hospital for leg injuries and one of the three passengers for head injury. The driver of the Ford was transported to Memorial Hospital for a catastrophic leg injury, and a their passenger to Elkhart hospital also for a leg injury.
ATTEMPTED MURDER
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly the victim of a stabbing at 4364 Conifer Lane, Goshen. The female was transported to a local hospital for medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
VEHICLE PURSUIT
Bristol Police and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department were engaged in a vehicle pursuit that ended at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday at Elkhart Street and Division Street. The incident is under investigation.
ARRESTS
- Todd Bourne was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a traffic violation at 2700 Elkhart Road at 9:03 p.m. Monday.
- Michelle Coggain, 45, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, endangerment, and resisting law enforcement after she was found slumped over the wheel at Ind. 19 and C. R. 24 5:05 a.m. Monday. Officers made contact and say Coggain then fled in the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander but eventually caught.
- Joel Elam, 36, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash after he allegedly fled the scene of a vehicle crash without stopping to inform the police or to exchange information in the parking lot of Dollar General located at 58598 Ind. 15 at 8:28 p.m. Monday.
RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE
A motorcycle stolen from Elkhart was recovered on the east side of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday. Elkhart city officers picked the vehicle up.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Rodney Ramer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:30 p.m. March 10 and 6:30 a.m. March 11 someone committed criminal mischief at 21925 C.R. 50, New Paris.
- Gary Tackett reported to Goshen city police at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday damage to his vehicle by an unknown projectile at 1002 Eisenhower Dr. North.
BURGLARY
- Jamison Tanner reported to Elkhart County deputies a burglary at his residents at 622 River Ave. at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday.
- Patricia Chatman reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday two people she knew broke and entered her home at 28991 C. R. 12, and stole several items from within.
HIT-AND-RUN
- Tad Groff reported to Goshen city police at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday being in a vehicle accident where the accused left the scene without exchanging any vehicle information or notifying law enforcement at 1010 W. Plymouth Ave.
- Melisa Carvajal Hurtado reported to Goshen city police at 4:57 a.m. Wednesday being in an accident where the other party left the scene in a known vehicle at the U.S. 33 overpass.
THEFT
- Isaac Diaz reported to Goshen city police that his wallet was stolen from his gym locker inside Eastlake Gym, 201 Chicago Ave., along with other items stolen from his vehicle, at 11:09 a.m. Monday.
- An employee of ADEC reported a theft of money from clients by two employees of the company at 1520 College Ave. at 1:52 p.m. Monday.
- Elkhart County Fairgrounds employee Gregory Stump reported to Elkhart County deputies that a catalytic converter was stolen from a 2011 red GMC Sierra while it was parked at the fairgrounds, 17470 C. R. 34 between 5 p.m. March 10 and 8:08 a.m. Monday.
- Jenna Niblick reported to Goshen city police at 4:53 p.m. Monday that her ex-boyfriend took possession of her vehicle while they were living in Goshen, 1505 Cedarbrook Ct., and is new refusing to return it.
- Ashley Wilson reported to Elkhart County deputies that her license plate was stolen on her 2011 Chevrolet Traverse between 7 a.m. Monday and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- Director of Safety for Bohren Logistics Paul Lemert, reported to Goshen city police the theft of a semi-trailer from MasterBrand Cabinet, 1002 Eisenhower Dr. North, at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday.
- Esther Fernandez reported to Goshen city police at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday that someone stole her rug from her apartment at 215 W. Madison St.
- Kurtis Bruen reported to Goshen city police that between 5 p.m. March 7 and 6 p.m. March 8 the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on U.S. 20 northbound exit ramp to Ind. 19.
SHOPLIFTING
Goshen police received a report of a shoplifting that occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E., March 9.
FRAUD
- Jacqueline Carlson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon March 10 and 4 p.m., someone committed fraud at 24742 C.R. 6.
- Julia Perez Viramontes reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 11, someone committed fraudulent activity 60814 Ridgepoint Ct.
- Nikki Browning reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 a.m. Jan. 29 and 5 p.m. March 12, someone committed fraud at 30300 Chevy Chase Dr.