GOSHEN — A Goshen woman was cited following a crash Thursday.
Robin L. Shetler, 42, Goshen, was driving her 2012 Toyota Highlander east on Plymouth Ave. at 11:07 a.m. Thursday, approaching the intersection of 15th Street. At the same time Thi Tuy Hoa Dang, 49, Goshen, was traveling south on 15th Street in her 2017 Toyota Camry and failed to stop at the stop sign, crashing into Shetler’s vehicle.
Dang told officers that she attempted to stop but her "leg didn't work" so she was unable to stop. She was transported to Goshen Hospital for a complaint of hip pain. A passenger in the vehicle had abrasions to his leg but refused medical attention.
Shetler complained of hand and wrist pain but refused medical attention. Three passengers complained of pain or had small abrasions but all also refused medical attention at the scene.
Dang was cited for disregarding a stop sign.
ARRESTS
Thomas Lee Maddox, 51, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated with priors at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday at 22031 C. R. 6, Elkhart. Maddox was incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
BURGLARY
Eric Hooley reported to Goshen police that between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday someone stole property from 2904 S. Main St.
Thomas Reusser reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. June 18 and noon Wednesday someone made entry into 24557 C. R. 45.
Gene Landis reported to Elkhart County deputies that on June 12 someone entered his unlocked garage at 25140 Aqua Dr., Elkhart, and stole a Husqvarna 545 chainsaw.
FRAUD
Jimmy Lee Downs reported to Goshen police at 10:42 a.m. Thursday that someone reported incidents of fraud at 2208 Revere Dr.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Donna Bontrager reported to Goshen police at 11:35 a.m. Thursday suspicious activity from someone using her phone number over the past several years.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Jeremy Ruebensam reported to Goshen police at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday that someone damaged his 2014 Ford Edge at 160706 C. R. 36.