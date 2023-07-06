ELKHART — Police are investigating the shooting of a 21-year-old in Elkhart Wednesday afternoon.
An Elkhart Police Department news release stated that at 3:46 p.m. dispatch received a call for a shooting with injuries to 620 Gladstone Ave., Elkhart. A 21-year-old man was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made. Elkhart police are requesting that anyone with information contact the department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
HIT AND RUN
Elkhart police are asking for information on a hit-and-run that occurred June 16.
The crash, according to police, happened around 10:03 p.m. between a white Jeep with a male driver at Cassopolis Street and C.R. 6.
The accused vehicle allegedly drove off the right side of the roadway before striking a stopped vehicle in traffic and then striking a motorcycle stopped at the intersection. The Jeep was reported as leaving the Galley Sports Bar prior to the crash and was being operated by a male driver.
The Jeep is described as a white four-door with a black top and black wheel fenders. The Jeep should have driver-side damage and possible front-end damage, including a missing front wheel fender.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash, is asked to call Sgt. Jason Ray with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-327-3757 or email jason.ray@elkhartpolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be made through the EPD website.
ARRESTS
Montez Satchell, 31, Flint, Mich., was arrested on charges of refusal to leave and criminal trespassing at 903 Player Dr., after allegedly refusing to leave the property at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday. Satchell was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
Devon Smith, 39, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 1 a.m. July 1 and is considered AWOL.
THEFT
Barry Fauffman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 30 and Tuesday someone stole a catalytic converter off a 2011 Four Winds Class C motorhome that belonged to Norman and Patricia Knorr at 56900 C.R. 29, Goshen.
Christopher Hendershott reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. June 19 and 3:30 p.m. June 30 someone stole his bicycle from 22556 Breakwater Dr., Elkhart.
Edgar Valenzuela reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Monday and Wednesday someone stole the registration off his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.
Madison Goss reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:30 p.m. June 28 and 4:30 p.m. June 29 someone stole property from a vehicle at 30054 Blaine Ave., Elkhart.
FRAUD
Kimberly Gutierrez reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:42 and 10 p.m. June 29 fraud was committed against her at 122 Broadmore Estates.
SHOPLIFTING
Goshen police took several calls Wednesday from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E., for incidents of shoplifting, dating May 19 and June 28.
VANDALISM
Mike Yoder reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:30 p.m. June 28 and 4:15 p.m. June 29 someone vandalized the area between C.R. 35 and C.R. 38, Goshen.