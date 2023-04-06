BURGLARY
Nathaniel Collins and Leslie Scott reported to Goshen city police at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday the theft of two bicycles and a youth go-cart helmet from their garage at 913 S. Tenth St.
HIT-AND-RUN
Brenden Scott Hershberger reported to Goshen city police being the victim in a hit-and-run near West Pike Street and Chicago Avenue at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday. The other vehicle, a blue van, failed to stop.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Melisa Pedroza reported to Goshen city police at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday that someone had damaged her vehicle sometime overnight while it was parked in her driveway at 2105 E. Monroe St.
- Roger Evans reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday three men he didn’t know driving a white Pontiac passenger car were breaking an abandoned home at 23681 C.R. 26. Police arrived after the suspects had left, but documented gang tags in fresh spray paint on the home.
AUTO THEFT
Austin Ferguson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 and 9 a.m. Wednesday that someone he knew stole his gray 2012 Chrysler 200 after taking the keys to the vehicle from his kitchen table at 313 S. Riverside Blvd.
IDENTITY THEFT
Hernan Romo reported to Goshen city police at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday that he believed someone was using his identity due to receiving insurance papers for a company he does not work for at 111 W. Jefferson St.
FRAUD
Larry Borntrager reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:55 p.m. March 19 and 9 a.m. March 20 a fraud was committed at 11914 U.S. 20.
SHOPLIFTING
SRM Store Manager Leann Kuhns reported to Goshen police that on Tuesday shoplifting occurred at the store, 710 W. Lincoln Ave.