ARRESTS
Adam Loftis, 34, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of theft, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia at 1:11 p.m. Monday after Lassus Gas Station, 1001 W. Pike St. reported the theft of food items. Loftis was found in a vehicle soon after and was arrested and taken to Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
Brooks Hochstetler reported to Goshen city police at 6:53 a.m. damage to his property from a vehicle that fled the scene and did not leave information at 101 N. Winter Ave.
BURGLARY
Elizabeth Mann reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. April 24 and 4:50 p.m. May 1, someone cut the lock off their storage unit and went through her belongings at 28874 C.R. 4.
THEFT
- Walmart reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 4 p.m. April 27 someone stole items from 30830 Old U.S. 20
- Stephen Emmans reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. April 17 and 1 p.m. April 28, someone stole his Hondata tunable ECU at 50779 Ind. 19.
- Christine Howell reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Noc. 19 and Dec. 6 firearms were removed from her residence without permission at 57574 S. Tenth St.
- Brian Yoder reported to Goshen city police that his wallet was stolen at Shanklin Park sometime during Saturday afternoon at 411 W. Plymouth Ave.
- Gary Klopfenstein reported to Goshen city police at 10:36 a.m. Monday that his lawnmower and air conditioner were stolen by someone he knew at 1213 Baker Ave.
FRAUD
Judith Sparr reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:04 p.m. that she was defrauded of $3,000 at 4008 E. Jackson St.