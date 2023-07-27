ARRESTS
- Goshen police initiated a traffic stop near Main Street and South Fifth Street on a pickup truck for a moving violation at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. A 13-year-old was found to be operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. He was arrested and released to his mother.
- Robert Andrews, 20, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County Deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday after he was stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 20 near C.R. 7 after allegedly failing field sobriety tests. Andrews was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Camden Chaffee, 23, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he crashed at the intersection of C.R. 127 and C.R. 52. Chaffee allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was found ot have a .244 BrAC. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
- Brandon Duke reported to Goshen police at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday being involved in a property damage crash at the intersection of Lincolnway East and Kercher Road with several other drivers. The at-fault driver left the scene without exchanging information.
- Clifton Rivers reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday that he was driving his 2023 Kenworth Semi truck and trailer on U.S. 20 east of C.R. 43 when another driver driving a white box truck drove left of center and crashed into his driver's side mirror. The driver of the white box truck left the scene of the crash without stopping.
BURGLARY
- Angela Weldy reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5:32 a.m. Wednesday someone broke into her camper while it was parked at 57046 Tower Road, Elkhart, and stole her laptop.
- Davis Muir reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 1:19 a.m. Wednesday someone burglarized his business, Fruit Hills Winery, 55503 Ind. 15, Bristol, by forcibly breaking the window to the business and entering and stealing $208.
THEFT
- Management and employees at Forest River, 2780 College Ave., reported to Goshen police at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday that numerous tools had been stolen from inside the facility over the previous week.
- A Massimo’s Pizzeria employee reported to Goshen police at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday that someone entered the restaurant at 1003 N. Main St., and stole money from the tip jar.
- Ray Hoover reported to Goshen police at 4:52 a.m. Thursday someone rummaged through his vehicle at 613 N. Fifth St.
- Goshen police were called to 315 Middlebury St. in reference to a vehicle being broken into and items stolen at 5:02 a.m. Thursday.
- Mabel Thompson reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday that a known teen stole a three year old child’s social security card and money out her wallet out side of her apartment at 52075 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart.
FRAUD
- Goshen police received a report at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department of a fraud case that occurred within Goshen city limits at 90 Greenway Dr.
- Nathaniel Matthew reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:03 a.m. July 15 and 6:27 p.m. July 24 fraud against him at 11150 C.R. 10, Middlebury.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Jared Keplinger reported to Goshen police at 4:43 a.m. Thursday someone vandalized his vehicle by busting out his passenger size window overnight at 615 N. Third St.
- Angel Loera reported to Goshen police at 5:48 a.m. Thursday that someone vandalized his vehicle by busting out his passenger size window overnight at 611 N. Third St.