Goshen Police responded late Saturday evening to reported gunfire.
Officers responded to the Brookside Manor mobile home park at 11:09 p.m. Saturday in reference to several reports. A red passenger car was reported as leaving the area with no lights on and driving at a high rate of speed.
Officers arrived in the area of Willow Way and located several expended shell casings. Several properties were struck by projectiles, but no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
INJURY ACCIDENT
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident just east of Elkhart Saturday evening.
At 11:08 p.m. a 1999 Mazda Protege, driven by Tyler Taylor, Elkhart, was driving south on C.R. 23 when it went through a stop sign and collided with rocks in a ditch on the south side of US Hwy 20, according to and Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release. Taylor said he had back pain as a result, and Tiffany Lutheringer, 27, Elkhart, said she had laceration to her hip and rib pain as a result.
Taylor was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, the release added.
ARRESTS
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Saturday on a charge of operating without ever having obtained a license, following a traffic stop at 11th and Plymouth in Goshen. The juvenile was release from the scene and her parents were contacted.
Logan Nussbaum, 18, Goshen, was arrested on charges of dealing in a schedule 1 drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun without a license, following a traffic stop made by officers at 9:47 p.m. Saturday at 5th and Madison Street. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Jose Chavarria, 24, Goshen, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of a handgun without a permit, following a traffic stop made at South 8th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He was release from the scene pending a future court date.
Selvin H. Chavez Arita, 35, Goshen, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Sunday on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and interference with the reporting of a crime. A victim sustained two minor injuries but no medical attention was required. Arita was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Crystal Summerfield, 32, Goshen, was arrested on charges of domestic battery, battery on a public safety officer and resisting law enforcement, after police reported to a domestic fight at 6:16 p.m. Sunday at 310 W. Oakridge Avenue. Summerfield was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. The victim had no complaint of pain and denied medical treatment.
ANIMAL/DOG BITES
Two incidents of animal bites were reported to Goshen Police. On Saturday at 7:44 p.m. a 9-year-old male reported a dog bit him on his left hand, and at 5:51 p.m. Saturday Lizzette Solis reported a small puncture wound to her right hand, which she reported also came from a dog bite.