Goshen Police officers responded to a report of gunfire at 12:27 a.m. Sunday morning.
A resident reported sounds of gunfire near her residence in the 700 block of E. Kercher Road. Officers were unable to locate the source of the gunfire.
ARRESTS
- Collin Lane, 24, homeless, of Osceola, was arrested on a charge of burglary of a residence after police responded to a reported burglary at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Jefferson St. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Brett Goble, 28, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after police reported to an altercation at 7:02 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E. Lincoln. A victim on the scene declined medical treatment. Goble was taken to the ECJ.
- Donald Jefferson, 37, Goshen, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Friday on a charge of strangulation/domestic battery after reporting to an incident in the 1700 block of Graceland Court.
- Ubaldo Rodriguez Martinez, 33, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving without ever having received a license at 1:11 a.m. Saturday after officers made a traffic story in the 1000 block of Lincolnway East. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Gerardo G. Rodriguez Veloz, 19, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverages following a traffic stop at 1:21 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Vicente Jimenez Zapa, Ligonier, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 3:44 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of US 33 and C.R. 42. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Nicholas Augustine, 24, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of public nudity after officers responded to Goshen Hospital at 9:11 a.m. Saturday for a refusal call. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Ruben Garcia, 26, Goshen, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief after officers responded to an address in the 100 block of N. Greene Road for a report of threats/harrassment. Garcia refused to comply with officers' directions and was arrested a short distance away after feeling on foot. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Jonathan Perea Jimenez, 23, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at 4:19 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of S. 8th St. He was cited and released on scene with a future court date.